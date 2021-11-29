Seattle Seahawks (3-7) at
Washington Football Team (4-6)
5:15 p.m. | FedExField | Prince George’s County, Maryland
TV: ESPN | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
L.J. Collier active for Seahawks at WFT
For just the fourth time this season, defensive end L.J. Collier is active for the Seahawks against Washington.
Collier, the team’s 2019 first-round pick, was last active two weeks ago at Green Bay and has played just 60 snaps this season, making four tackles.
But Collier got the call for Monday night’s game ahead of Robert Nkemdiche, who has played in six games this season but was declared inactive.
Both Collier and Nkemdiche were inactive for last Sunday’s loss to Arizona due in part to Seattle having an extra defensive back active. But generally, Collier and Nkemdiche have alternated being active.
Seattle’s seven inactives include injured running backs Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) who were each ruled out on Saturday, as well as injured starting guard Damien Lewis (elbow).
Seattle’s other inactives are quarterback Jacob Eason, center Dakoda Shepley and cornerback Nigel Warrior.
WFT made one significant roster move before the game, activating tight end Logan Thomas off injured reserve.
Thomas has 72 receptions for 670 yards last season and had 12 for 117 in four games this year before suffering a hamstring injury that caused him to miss six games.
What to watch for when the Seahawks take on WFT in Week 12 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
And now, facing the greatest challenge of the Pete Carroll era, the Seahawks hit the road.
Standing at 3-7, their worst record after 10 games since 2009, Seattle plays three of its next four games away from Lumen Field, beginning with Monday night’s contest against the Washington Football Team at FedExField in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
But maybe that’s a good thing.
In one of the many oddities of this season, the Seahawks are now just 1-4 at home after last week’s 23-13 loss to Arizona while they are 2-2 on the road.
And every team the Seahawks have played on the road has a .500 or better record, including the two teams Seattle has beaten, Indianapolis and San Francisco, each 5-5.
Now comes a date at 4-6 WFT, a game Seattle has to win to keep any already-barely-flickering playoff hopes alive.
Onto our keys to the game.
Seahawks need a miracle to make the playoffs. They hope it starts with a win Monday night at Washington.
For Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, Monday night marks not only the beginning of the last stand of the 2021 season, but a trip back in time to where it all began.
The three most vital participants of the best run in Seahawks history could point to a handful of games and stadiums as the true starting point of their journey.
But one of the undisputed turning points for the Carroll-era Seahawks arrived at Washington’s FedExField, where Wilson, Carroll and Wagner got their first playoff win together in January 2013, overcoming an early 14-0 deficit to beat Robert Griffin and company 24-14.
It was a win that erased any doubt about the validity of a then young-and-emerging Seahawks team that had won the last five regular-season games of 2012 to get into the playoffs, a run that set the stage for the Super Bowl-winning season that followed.
Now, almost nine years later, the Seahawks again visit FedExField hoping to jumpstart a similar late-season run with a win Monday at Washington. Kickoff is 5:15 p.m. on Ch. 7 and ESPN.
Russell Wilson, Seahawks eager to get back to ‘attacking’ mode on offense
RENTON — Go back to the beginning. That’s what the Seahawks are pointing to this week — a resounding 28-16 victory at Indianapolis to open the season — as an illustration of their potential on offense.
“I know who we are,” Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said Friday, maintaining his usual upbeat tone despite the team’s 3-7 record. “I go back to one of the best moments, when we played at the Colts. Just the energy. Everybody was touching the football. Everybody was making plays. That’s who we are. We haven’t seen it in a couple weeks or a few weeks … but the good thing is it’s there. We’ve got the same guys.”
That performance at Indianapolis was 12 weeks ago, marking an impressive debut for first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. The Seahawks ran the ball 27 times for 140 yards in Week 1, and Wilson completed 18 of 23 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns. They converted 4 of 9 third downs.
It was just about the perfect start to the season.
Since then, Seattle has had the NFL’s worst third-down offense, and they’ve managed to score just 13 points in their past two games.
