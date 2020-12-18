Bob Condotta (10-3)
Seahawks 23, Washington 16: This game always loomed as somewhat dangerous — a late-season trip east before NFC West showdowns with the Rams and 49ers. It looks no easier now, as Washington is among the NFL’s hottest teams and has a rugged defensive front. But Washington has an uncertain quarterback situation with Alex Smith hobbling and Dwayne Haskins unproven. That could open the door for Seattle to escape with a victory.
Adam Jude (9-4)
Seahawks 20, Washington 16: The Seahawks learned their lesson two weeks ago against another sub-.500 team from the NFC East, the New York Giants. At least the Seahawks better hope they learned their lesson — because the WFT has a defense capable of stopping just about any offense. But the Seahawks will win this one on the strength of their ever-improving defense, which has the clear advantage over the WFT’s depleted offense.
Larry Stone (8-5)
Washington 21, Seahawks 17: This presumed easy stretch of four games for the Seahawks, ending Sunday, isn’t quite as easy as once imagined (with the exception of the miserable Jets). The Seahawks are coming off a rout of the Jets, but it’s hard to read much into that. Washington, on the other hand, is riding a four-game winning streak (including a stunner over Pittsburgh) and has the dominant defense to give Seattle fits. If the Seahawks can’t control Washington’s imposing pass rush, it could be a frustrating game.
Matt Calkins (10-3)
Washington 24, Seahawks 21: Despite its losing record, Washington is playing as well as just about any team in the league. Four consecutive victories, including one over the Steelers two weeks ago, has this team in a position to upset the Seahawks, who are a modest 3-3 on the road this season.
Week 14 (Seahawks 40, Giants 3)
Condotta: Seahawks 31, Jets 13*
Jude: Seahawks 23, Jets 16
Stone: Seahawks 24, Jets 14
Calkins: Seahawks 35, Jets 17*
Week 13 (Giants 17, Seahawks 12)
Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 10
Jude: Seahawks 26, Giants 10
Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 17
Calkins: Seahawks 28, Giants 17*
Week 12 (Seahawks 23, Eagles 17)
Condotta: Seahawks 26, Eagles 19*
Jude: Seahawks 17, Eagles 9
Stone: Seahawks 30, Eagles 17
Calkins: Seahawks 30, Eagles 27
Week 11 (Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21)
Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27*
Jude: Cardinals 38, Seahawks 37
Stone: Cardinals 34, Seahawks 27
Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31
Week 10 (Rams 23, Seahawks 16)
Condotta: Rams 35, Seahawks 31
Jude: Seahawks 38, Rams 35
Stone: Rams 34, Seahawks 27
Calkins: Rams 31, Seahawks 28*
Week 9 (Bills 44, Seahawks 34)
Condotta: Seahawks 33, Bills 26
Jude: Seahawks 29, Bills 24
Stone: Seahawks 30, Bills 24
Calkins: Bills 31, Seahawks 30*
Week 8 (Seahawks 37, 49ers 27)
Condotta: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24
Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27
Stone: 49ers 33, Seahawks 30
Calkins: Seahawks 38, 49ers 35
Week 7 (Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34)
Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27
Jude: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 27*
Stone: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20
Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31
Week 6
BYE WEEK
Week 5 (Seahawks 27, Vikings 26)
Condotta: Seahawks 34, Vikings 27*
Jude: Seahawks 34, Vikings 31
Stone: Seahawks 35, Vikings 24
Calkins: Seahawks 35, Vikings 31
Week 4 (Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23)
Condotta: Seahawks 37, Dolphins 28*
Jude: Seahawks 42, Dolphins 30
Stone: Seahawks 35, Dolphins 31*
Calkins: Seahawks 41, Dolphins 38
Week 3 (Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31)
Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31*
Jude: Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48
Stone: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28*
Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31
Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16
Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*
Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17
Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24
Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)
Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21
Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*
Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20
Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*
* — closest score
