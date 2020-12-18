Bob Condotta (10-3)

Seahawks 23, Washington 16: This game always loomed as somewhat dangerous — a late-season trip east before NFC West showdowns with the Rams and 49ers. It looks no easier now, as Washington is among the NFL’s hottest teams and has a rugged defensive front. But Washington has an uncertain quarterback situation with Alex Smith hobbling and Dwayne Haskins unproven. That could open the door for Seattle to escape with a victory.

Adam Jude (9-4)

Seahawks 20, Washington 16: The Seahawks learned their lesson two weeks ago against another sub-.500 team from the NFC East, the New York Giants. At least the Seahawks better hope they learned their lesson — because the WFT has a defense capable of stopping just about any offense. But the Seahawks will win this one on the strength of their ever-improving defense, which has the clear advantage over the WFT’s depleted offense.

Larry Stone (8-5)

Washington 21, Seahawks 17: This presumed easy stretch of four games for the Seahawks, ending Sunday, isn’t quite as easy as once imagined (with the exception of the miserable Jets). The Seahawks are coming off a rout of the Jets, but it’s hard to read much into that. Washington, on the other hand, is riding a four-game winning streak (including a stunner over Pittsburgh) and has the dominant defense to give Seattle fits. If the Seahawks can’t control Washington’s imposing pass rush, it could be a frustrating game.

Matt Calkins (10-3)

Washington 24, Seahawks 21: Despite its losing record, Washington is playing as well as just about any team in the league. Four consecutive victories, including one over the Steelers two weeks ago, has this team in a position to upset the Seahawks, who are a modest 3-3 on the road this season.

Week 14 (Seahawks 40, Giants 3)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Jets 13*

Jude: Seahawks 23, Jets 16

Stone: Seahawks 24, Jets 14

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Jets 17*

Week 13 (Giants 17, Seahawks 12)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 10

Jude: Seahawks 26, Giants 10

Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 17

Calkins: Seahawks 28, Giants 17*

Week 12 (Seahawks 23, Eagles 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 26, Eagles 19*

Jude: Seahawks 17, Eagles 9

Stone: Seahawks 30, Eagles 17

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Eagles 27

Week 11 (Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27*

Jude: Cardinals 38, Seahawks 37

Stone: Cardinals 34, Seahawks 27

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

Week 10 (Rams 23, Seahawks 16)

Condotta: Rams 35, Seahawks 31

Jude: Seahawks 38, Rams 35

Stone: Rams 34, Seahawks 27

Calkins: Rams 31, Seahawks 28*

Week 9 (Bills 44, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 33, Bills 26

Jude: Seahawks 29, Bills 24

Stone: Seahawks 30, Bills 24

Calkins: Bills 31, Seahawks 30*

Week 8 (Seahawks 37, 49ers 27)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27

Stone: 49ers 33, Seahawks 30

Calkins: Seahawks 38, 49ers 35

Week 7 (Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27

Jude: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

Week 6

BYE WEEK

Week 5 (Seahawks 27, Vikings 26)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Vikings 27*

Jude: Seahawks 34, Vikings 31

Stone: Seahawks 35, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Vikings 31

Week 4 (Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23)

Condotta: Seahawks 37, Dolphins 28*

Jude: Seahawks 42, Dolphins 30

Stone: Seahawks 35, Dolphins 31*

Calkins: Seahawks 41, Dolphins 38

Week 3 (Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31)

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31*

Jude: Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28*

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31

Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24

Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21

Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*

* — closest score