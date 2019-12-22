If there was a moment when things began to go awry for the Seahawks in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona, it occurred after what turned out to be one of their only decent drives in the last three-and-a-half quarters.

With the game tied at 7 in the first quarter, Seattle marched to the Arizona 33, where a few curious decisions resulted in the Seahawks punting — one of several head-scratching sequences for Seattle on a day when not a lot that happened seemed to make sense.

Seattle had a third-and-1 at the 33 when instead of the Seahawks running — and this was before Chris Carson got hurt and when Seattle was running it well — Russell Wilson tried to hit Jacob Hollister down the seam.

But the pass was incomplete, bringing up fourth-and-one.

Wilson, who undoubtedly had the option of what to ultimately call there, said he threw the pass because “I was thinking it’s four-down territory. … it’s just kind of one of those all-or-nothing kind of plays.’’

Coach Pete Carroll said he considered going for it. But he instead sent out the field-goal team for Jason Myers to try a 51-yarder.

Only the kick never happened as Seattle got called for a delay.

Some might have thought that was intentional to set up a punt that would pin Arizona deep. And indeed, Michael Dickson’s punt was downed at the Arizona 1.

But Carroll said that wasn’t the plan, saying Myers let the clock run out on his own.

“They got messed up up front and he just felt it would be better to take the delay than to take the timeout,’’ said Carroll. “And I couldn’t tell what was going on. We were supposed to kick the ball there but we didn’t.’’

Asked to clarify that the plan was to kick the field goal, Carroll said, “yeah. We were out of whack with what was going on. I think I will leave it at that.’’

There were two other decisions some found curious that Carroll later explained:

• Seattle called a timeout when Arizona had the ball at the Seattle 8 with 27 seconds to go in the second quarter, facing a second-and-goal. The timeout came after a completed pass and Arizona had no time outs remaining.

Carroll said Seattle just wanted to preserve some time for a drive of its own once it got the ball back.

“It was just to see if we would have enough time to do something with it if we got the ball back,’’ Carroll said. “That’s what it amounted to. We wanted to make sure we made the right call also in that situation, to get out and not let them score a touchdown.’’

An apparent scoring pass to Larry Fitzgerald on the next play was overturned on replay and Arizona settled for a field goal and a 17-7 lead. Seattle got the ball back with 22 seconds left at its own 25 following the kickoff but couldn’t move it.

• Seattle’s best chance in the second half to make it a game came after Rasheem Green’s blocked field goal and Marquise Blair’s return to the Arizona 16. Seattle the faced a third-and-three at the 9 when Travis Homer was tackled behind the line for a three-yard loss.

Why not let Wilson do something with it there?

Carroll said later the thought on third down that Seattle would go for it on fourth down, assuming it was close.

But the three-yard loss killed that idea.

“Yeah, we had a couple plays there,’’ Carroll said, confirming he considered it four-down territory. “When we got knocked back, we said ‘let’s take the points and give us a chance to be within one (score).’ … But that (losing three yards) was not what we wanted to do.’’

Seattle settled for a field goal that cut the lead to 20-10.

Jones starts at left tackle

Carroll revealed after the game that left tackle Duane Brown will have surgery Monday to clean up some lingering damage in his knee.

He had been listed as questionable on Friday with both a biceps issue (which held him out of two games earlier this season) and the knee, which has bothered him for much of the year, as well.

That Brown has usually played through it led the team to think Brown would be able to shake it off.

But Carroll said it became apparent during the week that Brown needed to have work done.

“He tried like crazy to get through it this week and just couldn’t,’’ Carroll said. “He did everything he could during the week and couldn’t get it to quiet down. … it’s not a major surgery but the discomfort is (such) that he just can’t play.’’

Seattle pulled a little of a surprise by having Jamarco Jones start for Brown instead of George Fant, who started the two games in October that Brown missed.

But Carroll explained that Seattle went with Jones because that allowed Fant to continue his role as an eligible tackle/tight end.

He said what Seattle would do against the 49ers would be decided anew during the week.

“Well, that was the plan this week,’’ Carroll said of going with Jones. “We were kind of holding out that Duane might be able to shake it and be ready to come back at the end of the week. We declared that Jamarco would be the next guy up so that we can keep George in his role and do that. We’ll figure it out next week. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen.’’

Wilson makes a little history

It got lost in the defeat, but Wilson became the team’s all-time career passing leader Sunday, passing Matt Hasselbeck.

Wilson needed 103 yards to pass the 29,435 of Hasselbeck and got it in the third quarter on a nine-yard completion to Travis Homer.

Wilson already holds the Seattle franchise records for touchdown passes (224 coming into the game).

Wilson said earlier this week that breaking the passing yards record would be meaningful.

“I don’t really think about them until they come up, I guess,’’ he said. “It’s a pleasure just to play for this organization. To be here so far in eight years of my career, I’ve been fortunate to play with a lot of great players. A lot of guys catching a lot of touchdowns. A lot of fun things have happened. A lot of wins and all that. I think all those stats do matter. At the end of the day, this is a production business. You want to produce.’’