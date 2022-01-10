First, Quandre Diggs will have to heal from a broken fibula and dislocated ankle suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 38-30 win over Arizona.

But once he does, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he won’t need to find a new home if he doesn’t want to.

“We’d love to have him with us (in 2022),’’ Carroll said of Diggs, who can become a free agent in March.

Diggs’ pending free agency status made his injury that much more heart-wrenching. As teammate D.J. Reed noted Monday: “It was tough. For me, it really hit home because he didn’t have to play in that game. We weren’t going to the playoffs, obviously he’s on the last year of his contract, he’s already had a Pro Bowl season, he’s already put everything that he had to put on tape. He literally went out there for his brothers, not to leave us out there, and for the love of the game.’’

The good news Monday is that the injury appears to be one from which Diggs should be able to make a full recovery by the time training camp starts in July.

Diggs was scheduled to fly Monday to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to have surgery, according to a report from Ian Furness of KJR-AM and FOX13. While it wasn’t specifically reported, Diggs is likely having surgery in Green Bay from Robert Anderson, a noted sports physician and orthopedist who also did surgery on Richard Sherman in 2017 when Sherman tore his Achilles.

Receiver Tyler Lockett was reportedly accompanying Diggs after having stayed behind in Phoenix with Diggs following the game.

Carroll did not confirm any specifics of Diggs’ surgery but reiterated optimism that the injury shouldn’t affect Diggs’ availability next season.

“This injury is not going to be one that’s going to keep him from playing,’’ Carroll said. “We’ve just got to go through it. And it’s unfortunate it’s a really difficult offseason for him for the first three, four months and all that. But he’ll get back and get going, and we’d love to have him with us.’’

Carroll said he hadn’t talked to Diggs about his future, but said “it should be implicit’’ that the team wants him to return.

“Our message has not changed,’’ Carroll said. “All I can tell you is that he’s an awesome part of our team.’’

Diggs, acquired in a 2019 trade with Detroit, had hoped to get an extension before the start of the season but the Seahawks instead decided they wanted him to play out his contract and then figure out something after the season.

As something of a concession, the Seahawks added a void year to Diggs’ contract for the 2022 season. By doing so, Diggs, who turns 29 Jan. 22, would be eligible for injury protection if he cannot play next season of up to $2 million.

Metcalf says new deal will ‘get done’

Signing receiver DK Metcalf to an extension is undoubtedly high on Seattle’s to-do list this offseason.

Metcalf is eligible for one now that he has completed the third year of his initial four-year rookie deal. But if the Seahawks hold to their precedent, it might not get done until the spring or summer after Seattle handles other more immediate business.

When he talked to the media Monday via Zoom, Metcalf said he has no worries about a deal eventually being struck.

“It’s going to get done in my opinion,” he said. “I’m just going to let the chips fall where they may, and let God and the Seahawks and my agent take care of the rest, and I know everything’s going to work out just fine.”

Metcalf also may need surgery after playing the last 14 games of the season with a nagging foot injury. But he said he didn’t know yet if he will, and Carroll also said he had no update on Metcalf.

Adams, Carson progressing well

Carroll said safety Jamal Adams and running back Chris Carson, who each ended the season on injured reserve after injuries that required surgery, are doing well and should be ready for the start of training camp.

Adams had surgery on his shoulder; Carson on his neck.

“I talked to Jamal last night. He’s just missing it that he wasn’t part of the finish of the season,’’ Carroll said. “He’s going to be such a significant part as we come back. … Those guys are both gung-ho as you could imagine, listening to Jamal and how much it hurt him to not be there with his teammates. These guys are ballers, and they want to be part of everything. They’re really raring to go and expect to be back in full steam when it’s time to go again at camp.’’

Notes

On Monday, the Seahawks signed 12 members of practice squad to futures contracts: DT Myles Adams, WR Matt Cole, LB Aaron Donkor, T Greg Eiland, WR Aaron Fuller, DT Jarrod Hewitt, CB Mike Jackson, WR Cade Johnson, G Pier-Olivier Lestage, WR Cody Thompson, LB Lakiem Williams and DT Niles Scott. That means they officially become part of the roster when the new league year begins March 16.