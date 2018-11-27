McKissic returned to practice last week and can now play in the final five games of the regular season.

The Seahawks on Tuesday waived receiver Keenan Reynolds, apparently to make room for running back J.D. McKissic on the team’s 53-man active roster.

The waiving of Reynolds was announced on the league’s transaction wire Tuesday afternoon. However, no corresponding move was mentioned.

But McKissic’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, tweeted late Tuesday afternoon “Let’s go @JdMckissic boom!” which seemed to be a signal that McKissic will be returning to the active roster.

McKissic was on Injured Reserve after breaking a bone in his foot in a practice in August until last week, when he returned to practice. He could have practiced for three weeks before Seattle had to make another roster move with him. But the Seahawks apparently are doing it now, meaning McKissic would be able to play Sunday against the 49ers in Seattle.

Seattle will be able to have one other player who was placed on IR during the season return this year if it wants (teams can have two players placed on IR during the season return to the team after at least eight weeks).

Reynolds was activated on Saturday to add depth at receiver with Doug Baldwin listed as questionable with a pulled groin. But Baldwin was able to play, on the field for 56 snaps, 90 percent, and said by coach Pete Carroll to have suffered no setbacks along the way.

Reynolds was active Sunday but did not play against the Panthers and has not played in three games when he has been active this year.

Seattle also released receiver Malachi Dupre off the practice squad and Seattle likely hopes to re-sign Reynolds to the practice squad should he clear waivers. Seattle has another opening on the practice squad after losing tight end Darrell Daniels off waivers on Monday. Daniels was waived to make room for Reynolds. Seattle likely hoped to re-sign Daniels, who played at UW, to the practice squad but he was claimed by Arizona.

McKissic had 187 yards on 46 carries in 2017 and 34 receptions for 266 yards, serving often as the team’s third-down/two-minute back.

Seattle now has five tailbacks on its roster — Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, Mike Davis, C.J. Prosise and McKissic. Prosise was not active Sunday and has not been for five of the last seven games.

But the team may consider him as still part of the future.

Prosise remains under contract through the 2019 season while Carson has two more years and Penny three. McKissic will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2018 season while Davis signed just a one-year deal prior to the 2018 season.