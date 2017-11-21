The Seahawks on Tuesday waived defensive end Dwight Freeney.

The Seahawks announced Tuesday they have waived veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney. The 37-year-old played in four games with the Seahawks with three sacks after signing as a free agent on Oct. 25 in the wake of an injury that sidelined Cliff Avril.

Seattle did not immediately announce a corresponding move, meaning there is one open spot on the team’s 53-man roster at the moment.

One possible reason for the move is to save a little bit of salary cap money. As a veteran with more than 10 years of experience Freeney had to be given the highest possible veteran minimum — a pro-rated share of $1 million for the season, or in Freeney’s case $588,235 for the remainder of the year.

And while Freeney played well to start out he did not record a statistic in playing 17 snaps in Monday night’s 34-31 loss to Atlanta, after which coach Pete Carroll said “we weren’t able to get to the quarterback like we thought we would.”

Seattle also had 11 defensive linemen on its roster for the Atlanta game, three of whom were inactive — Seattle has often had nine or 10 defensive linemen — and the Seahawks may be looking at filling Freeney’s spot with a player at another position. Inactive defensive linemen for Seattle Monday night were the injured Jarran Reed as well as tackle Garrison Smith and end Quinton Jefferson.

The move came on the same day that New England waived former Seahawk defensive end Cassius Marsh. But like Freeney, Marsh now will go through waivers, meaning any team can claim either player so those two moves aren’t likely related.