When the Seahawks signed receiver Tamorrion Terry of Florida State as an undrafted rookie free agent earlier this year, many pegged him as potentially being the team’s next diamond in the rough.

At 6-3, 207 pounds and having shown immense big-play potential in 2019 (he averaged an NCAA-best 58 yards on his nine touchdown receptions that season) many experts were surprised he went undrafted in the first place.

But Terry’s Seattle career is over almost before it began as the team waived him on Wednesday. Terry battled a hip injury during the offseason program, having landed on it hard during a minicamp practice. But the waiver notice did not include a designation that he was injured, so that apparently wasn’t the reason. Terry also had knee surgery last October, meaning he played just five games in 2020 at FSU.

Still, what he had shown earlier in his career led NFL.com to write in its scouting report of Terry leading into the draft that “Terry is a high-upside prospect with undeniable home run potential and WR2/3 talent, but the floor is on the low side.’’

And with the Seahawks having some uncertainty at the back end of their receiving depth chart, Terry was a chic pick as a player who could make a legit run at a roster spot. But that won’t happen now.

Seattle has not yet signed anyone to replace Terry, so for now it has an opening on its 90-man roster.

The waiving of Terry leaves the Seahawks with 12 receivers on its roster — Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Freddie Swain, Penny Hart, John Ursua, Cade Johnson, Darvin Kidsy Jr., Cody Thompson, Aaron Fuller, Travis Toivonen and Connor Wedington.

Lockett, Metcalf and Eskridge can be inked in on the roster and Swain also appears to have a pretty good bead on a roster spot. Hart was a standout during the offseason program and for now looks like the favorite for a fifth receiving spot on the roster, which might leave the rest competing for one more spot, if Seattle were to keep more than five receivers on its initial 53-man roster.