The Seahawks are back to three quarterbacks on their roster after the team announced Friday it has waived rookie Levi Lewis.

Lewis was signed as an undrafted free agent following the draft out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Seattle did not immediately fill Lewis’ spot on the 90-man roster so his waiving leaves the Seahawks with three quarterbacks — Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider referenced the signing of the 5-9, 188-pound Lewis when he met the media following the draft saying “we just agreed to terms with somebody here that we’re really excited about.”

Seattle seems likely to find another QB to fill out the depth chart and an option could be Kaleb Eleby out of Western Michigan, who Seattle had in as a tryout player at its rookie minicamp May 6-8. Eleby has not signed with a team, though he also took part in the Saints’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player last week.

The waiving of Lewis comes as Seattle has completed phase two of its offseason program.

The Seahawks will enter OTAs, or organized team activities, beginning Monday. OTAs are the first team the Seahawks can conduct offseason workouts in which the offense and defense can work against each other.