Seattle is left with three QBs and an open roster after Friday's move.

The Seahawks on Friday waived quarterback Stephen Morris, appearing to set up a training camp battle between veteran Austin Davis and rookie seventh-round pick Alex McGough for the backup job behind Russell Wilson.

Morris signed with Seattle on April 13, a day after it had been revealed that the Seahawks had postponed a planned visit from Colin Kaepernick when he wouldn’t say if he would stand or kneel for the national anthem in 2018, as well as detail his overall plans for social activism if he were to sign with the Seahawks.

At that time, Morris was the only other QB on the Seattle roster behind Wilson. But since then Seattle has re-signed Davis — who was the backup in 2017 when he played just two snaps — and drafted McGough who coach Pete Carroll labeled as the surprise of the day of the team’s rookie mini-camp.

“He did a lot of good things,” Carroll said on Sunday of McGough, who played at Florida International. “He can throw all the passes. He’s got a big arm. He moves real well. We’ve seen him move a ton in college. I was really anxious to see him in the pocket more because he was so in and out with all the pressure he had to deal with. I thought he was very positive. We’re excited about it. I don’t see any restrictions in the types of things we can do looking at his first few days. He took a lot of reps. I talked to him quite a bit about the fact that he has not been in the huddle. He’s not been under center much at all in his career. There’s a transition there, just about the verbiage and transferring his brain from the huddle to the line of scrimmage differently from when the coaches calling it on the sideline and everyone sees what the call is and they just go out and execute the play. He did very well.”

Seattle could theoretically add a fourth QB to replace Morris. But the Seahawks have more often gone with three quarterbacks in training camp and it’s not thought Kaepernick is a real possibility at this point.

The waiving of Morris, who has been on the rosters of the Eagles, Jaguars, Colts and Washington in a career that dates to 2014, has never played in a regular season game, also leaves the Seahawks with an open roster spot that as of Friday afternoon the team had not filled.

One possibility could be free agent receiver Brandon Marshall, who visited the Seahawks on Wednesday but has yet to sign with Seattle or anyone else.