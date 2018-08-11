Henry was waived on Aug. 3 but now returns with the Seahawks facing a few injury issues with their offensive line.

The Seahawks Saturday waived undrafted free agent linebacker Warren Long and filled the spot on the 90-man roster by re-signing offensive lineman Marcus Henry, a former standout at Bellevue High and Boise State. Henry had been waived by Seattle on Aug. 3 but will now return when the Seahawks next take to the practice field on Sunday.

The move may have been made in response to two injuries suffered by offensive linemen in Thursday’s 19-17 preseason-opening loss to the Colts — a knee sprain suffered by right tackle Isaiah Battle and a sprained ankle suffered by left tackle Jamarco Jones.

Henry was playing guard and center for the Seahawks when he was with the team earlier in camp so he wouldn’t serve as an exact replacement for either player. But it does add depth to the offensive line — the Seahawks now have 15 — and potentially make it easier to move around some other players on the line, if need be, to make up for the potential losses for however long of Battle and Jones.

Of the two injuries, Jones’ is considered more serious with coach Pete Carroll describing it as “a pretty legit ankle sprain.” X-rays for a break were negative but if it’s a high ankle sprain Jones could be out an extended period of time. Jones, a fifth-round pick out of Ohio State, had been described last week by Carroll as one of the surprises of camp playing primarily left tackle until getting a few series at right tackle in practice earlier this week.

Carroll said that Battle’s sprain was not “severe.” But the injury may still mean some time off and the Seahawks needing more bodies up front.

Henry was a four-year letterwinner at Bellevue and helped the Wolverines win state titles in 2009 and 2010 before going on to play at Boise State.

Long was listed as the third-team weakside linebacker behind K.J. Wright and Shaquem Griffin and had two tackles, one for a loss, against the Colts.