The Seahawks on Tuesday waived linebacker Kache Palacio, a former Washington State University player who had been added to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Palacio played 16 special teams snaps Sunday in a 42-7 loss to the Rams.

Seattle did not announce an addition to the 53-man roster and it is possible the Seahawks are creating an opening for cornerback DeShawn Shead, who returned to practice to weeks ago and has to either be added to the roster at the end of this week or placed on Injured Reserve. Coach Pete Carroll has said Shead has progressed well and could be an immediate help on special teams, if not in the secondary.

“He’s a fantastic special teams player,” Carroll said Monday. “He’s one of the best that we have ever had, so if we can get him back, that will help.”

Waiving Palacio now means the Seahawks do not have to pay him his $27,352 salary for this week — Shead, who signed a one-year contract at just under $1 million last spring, is already being paid while on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Shead has not played since suffering an ACL injury in a divisional playoff loss at Atlanta last January. He officially returned to practice on Dec. 6 and can practice for three weeks before a roster determination has to be made.

The Seahawks also added two players two their practice squad — safety Alex Carter and defensive end Noble Nwachukwu. Carter, a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2015, spent a week on Seattle’s practice squad last month. Drafted as a corner he has since been used mostly as a safety which is where the Seahawks are listing him.

The 6-1, 268-pound Nwachukwu is an undrafted rookie out of West Virginia who was with 49ers’ practice squad earlier this season. Carter and Nwachukwu fill openings created when the Seahawks promoted Palacio and cornerback Mike Tyson to the 53-man roster last Saturday.