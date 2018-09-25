The Seahawks made a move Tuesday that may be designed to add depth on the defensive line if Dion Jordan is sidelined.

The Seahawks made a couple of roster moves Tuesday, waiving tight end Darrell Daniels and using that spot to add defensive end Branden Jackson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

That move may have been made to add insurance at defensive end with Dion Jordan having suffered an apparent hand/wrist injury in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys.

Coach Pete Carroll said of Jordan on Monday only that there was nothing yet to report on his status, appearing not to rule out that he could have an injury.

“Give me another day on that one,” Carroll said Monday of Jordan, who played 20 snaps against the Cowboys. “We’re checking him out and seeing if he’s okay. I don’t know that yet.”

Daniels was acquired from the Colts for receiver Marcus Johnson in the cutdown to 53 shortly before the season. He had yet to see action on offense but played in each of the first three games on special teams with 27 snaps overall.

The Seahawks also cut former Bellevue High star Marcus Henry off the practice squad. Henry was signed last week to add depth after the injury to Justin Britt. But Joey Hunt played well in place of Britt Sunday and Carroll said Monday that Britt will likely be due back this week.

That gives Seattle two openings on its practice squad, and one may go to Daniels if he clears waivers, as the Seahawks often bring back players they have waived. The waiving of Daniels also means Seattle has just two tight ends on its 53-man roster — Will Dissly and Nick Vannett.

But Ed Dickson can come off the Non-Football Injury List after the sixth game — or following the trip to London to play the Raiders and then the bye — and Daniels may hang around on the practice squad. Seattle also has veteran tight end Marcus Lucas on the practice squad. Lucas was on Seattle’s practice squad all of the 2016 season and in camp in 2017 with the Seahawks, as well.

Jackson played in 12 games for the Seahawks last season with 11 tackles and half-a-sack and ran as the starting defensive end for much of training camp with Jordan and Frank Clark sidelined for most/all of it. He was re-signed to the practice squad after being let go in the cutdown to 53.