RENTON — The Seahawks on Tuesday waived receiver Amara Darboh, bringing to an apparent end the Seattle career of a player taken with high hopes in the third round just two years ago.

Seattle also placed defensive tackle Nazair Jones and cornerback Kalan Reed on injured reserve.

Jones has a knee injury and Reed a neck injury. Jones played in only one game in the preseason and neither had played Saturday night against the Chargers. Going on IR now means the season is done for each. Only players placed on IR after an initial 53-man roster has been set can return.

Seattle filled two of the open roster spots by signing free agent receivers Nyqwan Murray — who was with Seattle for a brief time earlier in camp — and Kahlil Lewis. Both are undrafted rookie free agents. Lewis was recently waived by Atlanta.

Darboh did play against the Chargers in what was his first action since 2017, on the field for 16 snaps.

He got two targets but did not make a catch.

Darboh does have practice squad eligibility, so you never know about a possible return.

But being waived before the final preseason game would likely mean there’s a good chance he gets claimed in time to play with another team this week and possibly land elsewhere.

Darboh was taken with high hopes in 2017 out of Michigan, drafted in the third round at number 106 overall.

He spent all of the 2017 regular season on the team’s roster and played in all 16 games, but had just eight catches for 71 yards with a long of 16.

He then did not play in the preseason last year while battling injuries and was waived and then claimed by the Patriots. But he failed physical with New England and reverted to Seattle’s IR list and then had surgery on his clavicle.

The team hoped that would solve his health issues. But Darboh battled a knee injury in camp and sat out the first two preseason games.

Coach Pete Carroll had said last week that the Chargers game would be a big one for Darboh to try to prove his worth in what is a competitive Seahawks receiving corps.

But that obviously didn’t happen and Darboh now becomes one of several receivers taken by Seattle in the middle rounds to make little impact with the team.

Other receivers taken in the middle rounds in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era who did little include Kevin Norwood (taken 123rd overall in 2014), Chris Harper (123 in 2013) and Kris Durham (107 in 2011).

Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2017, was being used more as a five-technique defensive end this year but had made little movement up the depth chart while battling a knee issue.

Reed was competing for the team’s nickelback spot. But now that he is out of it that battle is now down to three — Akeem King, Jamar Taylor and rookie Ugo Amadi.

All, though, could make the team, with Amadi being used as both a safety and corner and King and Taylor each able to play both inside and outside.