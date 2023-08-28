The Seahawks took further steps Monday to get their roster to the regular-season limit of 53 by Tuesday’s 1 p.m. deadline by waiving five more players.

On Sunday, Seattle announced it had waived seven players, meaning the Seahawks have waived 12 overall since the weekend, getting their roster to 78.

The five players announced Monday were defensive back Arquon Bush, tight end Griffin Hebert, receiver Tyjon Lindsey and offensive linemen Liam Ryan and Jalen McKenzie.

The moves mean Seattle still has to pare 25 more players by Tuesday’s deadline.

But the 12 players waived might not necessarily have spent their last days as a Seahawk.

Beginning Wednesday, teams can assemble a 16-man practice squad, and any of the players cut can be signed if they clear waivers.

Ryan and McKenzie each spent much or all of last season on the practice squad.

Coach Pete Carroll said following Saturday’s preseason finale in Green Bay that he hoped the team will be able to keep as much of the training camp roster as possible.

“I would love this group to be together,” Carroll said. “We are going to try to do that. If we can, we will see how it goes. We will have some challenges about that. Right now, there are a bunch of guys that know how they fit on this team and what their role is. I like to keep it as solid as we can. It probably isn’t possible to get it all, but I want those guys to know we want them in our locker room.”

The practice squad has become an increasingly valuable tool for teams due to rules changes the past few years allowing for more flexibility. Practice squads consisted of just 10 players as recently as 2019 before being expanded because of COVID-19, with the league keeping the number at 16.

Also, players can now be called up from the practice squad to play in a game three times during a season without having to pass through waivers to return to the practice squad. After a third time, a player would have to be signed to the active roster to play. But with teams able to have a gameday roster of 55 and as many as 48 active, teams have made increasing use of the practice squad to fill out depth.

Practice squads can have as many as six players who have any amount of NFL experience. As recently as 2019, only four players who had as many as two accrued seasons could be part of the practice squad, but none could have more.

The rule changes have led to teams increasingly thinking of their roster building in terms of a 69-man roster and not just 53.

“I think we are more aware of how many guys we are really managing to be on the squad and in the locker room with us,” Carroll said Saturday. “This is a really good place. These guys have been part of it and I want to keep that going as best as we can because we have a chance to have a really good club.”

The caveat is that the players must clear waivers before they can be re-signed to the practice squad, unless they are vested veterans with four or more years and become immediate free agents.

But after watching the Seahawks mount a last minute rally to almost pull out the win at Lambeau, Carroll said he felt the roster was one the team can win with this season.

“What I was really pleased about and what I love about these guys is that it doesn’t matter who is out there,” he said. “They play their tails off.”

Report: Smith-Njigba to stay on active roster

After the Green Bay game, Carroll gave a glowing report on the progress of rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba following surgery last week to repair a slight fracture in his left wrist.

So, it should probably not be considered a surprise that the team will keep him on the active roster heading into the regular season.

Confirmation that the team plans to do just that came Monday in a report from the NFL Network stating that it is “expected” he will be on the active roster. That doesn’t mean he will play Week 1 against the Rams, but it does indicate the team expects him to play by at least the fourth week, which is as long as he would have to be sidelined if he were to go on the injured reserve.

“He came back to the building and he was playing with the football,” Carroll said Saturday. “He was ready. He was talking like he is OK. His attitude is great. They might say it is going to be 10 days or something. He wants to get going and get running and all of that so we will see how that works out. He is the kind of kid that we will have to hold back more than anything. I was really pleased about it. On his departure, he was talking the same way. ‘Whatever this is I am going to be OK, don’t worry about it,’ kind of thing. He came back even more forthright in that regard, so it was really good.”