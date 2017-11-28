The Seahawks made a change in defensive tackles on Tuesday.

The Seahawks made a switch in defensive tackles on Tuesday, waiving Garrison Smith and replacing him on the 53-man roster with Rodney Coe, who had been on the practice squad.

Coe, in his second year, has yet to play in an NFL game spending most of last year on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. He was with Seattle for much of the off-season and training camp and re-signed to the practice squad in late October after having been waived as injured prior to the cutdown to 53 in September.

Smith has been with the Seahawks most of the past two seasons and played in six games this season, including Sunday at San Francisco when he got five snaps at defensive tackle.

Coe gives the Seahawks a bit more bulk up the middle, weighing a listed 315 pounds compared to Smith’s 295.

The Seahawks also added two players to the practice squad — offensive lineman Willie Beavers and tight end Steve Donatell — while also releasing fullback Kyle Coleman to put the practice squad at its maximum 10 playeres.

Beavers was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2016 and played in two games with Minnesota last season and also on the practice squads of the Vikings and Patriots this year. The Vikings used Beavers at guard.

Donatell, an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky, spent training camp with the Seahawks.

Seattle might have felt a need to add depth at tight end this week with the status of Luke Willson uncertain as he has to go through the league’s concussion protocol after being injured Sunday against the 49ers. Seattle also has tight end Tyrone Swoopes on its practice squad.