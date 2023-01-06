Week 18: Seahawks vs. Rams
Bob Condotta (11-5)
Seahawks 21, Rams 13: Bobby Wagner alone will probably make sure this won’t be an easy one for the Seahawks. But Seattle’s defense finally seems to be finding some consistency, and a performance similar to the last three weeks by the Seahawks “D” should be enough to get the win in this one — and then wait and see if it proves enough to get to the playoffs.
Adam Jude (7-9)
Seahawks 35, Rams 24: Count on Bobby Wagner to have the Rams defense motivated and prepared. But the Seahawks have so much more to play for here, and their offense is as healthy as it has been in awhile — which should mean a nice win, and then a long evening of watching and waiting on the Lions-Packers result.
Larry Stone (9-7)
Seahawks 23, Rams 17: The Seahawks have everything to play for – or maybe nothing, depending on how the Packers-Lions game goes. They should have enough to hold off this shell of a Rams team, but past letdowns ensure that they’ll need help to celebrate.
Matt Calkins (8-8)
Rams 24, Seahawks 21: The consensus seems to be that the desperate Seahawks won’t lay an egg against the 5-11 Rams at home. But L.A. has been playing reasonably well of late and are capable of playing spoiler Sunday.
Week 17: Seahawks 23, Jets 6
Condotta: Seahawks 17, Jets 13
Jude: Seahawks 23, Jets 19*
Stone: Seahawks 27, Jets 20
Calkins: Seahawks 21, Jets 17
Week 16: Chiefs 24, Seahawks 10
Condotta: Chiefs 34, Seahawks 23
Jude: Chiefs 28, Seahawks 24
Stone: Chiefs 30, Seahawks 17*
Calkins: Seahawks 28, Chiefs 27
Week 15: 49ers 21, Seahawks 13
Condotta: 49ers 21, Seahawks 13*
Jude: Seahawks 14, 49ers 13
Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 17
Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17
Week 14: Panthers 30, Seahawks 24
Condotta: Seahawks 19, Panthers 14
Jude: Seahawks 23, Panthers 16
Stone: Seahawks 20, Panthers 17
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Panthers 21*
Week 13: Seahawks 27, Rams 23
Condotta: Seahawks 19, Rams 10
Jude: Seahawks 26, Rams 16
Stone: Seahawks 23, Rams 17
Calkins: Seahawks 28, Rams 21*
Week 12: Raiders 40, Seahawks 34 (OT)
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Raiders 17
Jude: Seahawks 31, Raiders 24*
Stone: Seahawks 27, Raiders 17
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Raiders 21
Week 10 (in Munich): Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Bucs 16*
Jude: Seahawks 19, Bucs 17
Shane Lantz: Seahawks 27, Bucs 16
Stone: Seahawks 28, Bucs 20
Calkins: Seahawks 27, Bucs 24
Week 9: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 17
Jude: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 23*
Lantz: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 24
Stone: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 17
Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24
Week 8: Seahawks 27, Giants 13
Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 24
Jude: Giants 30, Seahawks 27
Lantz: Seahawks 35, Giants 24*
Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 20
Calkins: Seahawks 27, Giants 24
Week 7: Seahawks 37, Chargers 23
Condotta: Chargers 28, Seahawks 24
Jude: Seahawks 23, Chargers 21
Lantz: Seahawks 31, Chargers 23*
Stone: Seahawks 28, Chargers 20
Calkins: Chargers 24, Seahawks 17
Week 6: Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9
Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31*
Jude: Seahawks 48, Cardinals 47
Lantz: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 32
Stone: Seahawks 38, Cardinals 35
Calkins: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 28
Week 5: Saints 39, Seahawks 32
Condotta: Saints 27, Seahawks 21
Jude: Seahawks 28, Saints 27
Lantz: Saints 42, Seahawks 35*
Stone: Seahawks 35, Saints 30
Calkins: Saints 28, Seahawks 24
Week 4: Seahawks 48, Lions 45
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Lions 23*
Jude: Lions 31, Seahawks 27
Lantz: Lions 35, Seahawks 16
Stone: Lions 30, Seahawks 17
Calkins: Seahawks 20, Lions 17
Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13
Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19
Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17
Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17
Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*
Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7
Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19
Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20
Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17
Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*
Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20
Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16
Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17
Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*
Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17
Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10
Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14
* notes closest score
