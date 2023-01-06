Week 18: Seahawks vs. Rams

Bob Condotta (11-5)

Seahawks 21, Rams 13: Bobby Wagner alone will probably make sure this won’t be an easy one for the Seahawks. But Seattle’s defense finally seems to be finding some consistency, and a performance similar to the last three weeks by the Seahawks “D” should be enough to get the win in this one — and then wait and see if it proves enough to get to the playoffs.

Adam Jude (7-9)

Seahawks 35, Rams 24: Count on Bobby Wagner to have the Rams defense motivated and prepared. But the Seahawks have so much more to play for here, and their offense is as healthy as it has been in awhile — which should mean a nice win, and then a long evening of watching and waiting on the Lions-Packers result.

Larry Stone (9-7)

Seahawks 23, Rams 17: The Seahawks have everything to play for – or maybe nothing, depending on how the Packers-Lions game goes. They should have enough to hold off this shell of a Rams team, but past letdowns ensure that they’ll need help to celebrate.

Matt Calkins (8-8)

Rams 24, Seahawks 21: The consensus seems to be that the desperate Seahawks won’t lay an egg against the 5-11 Rams at home. But L.A. has been playing reasonably well of late and are capable of playing spoiler Sunday.

Week 17: Seahawks 23, Jets 6

Condotta: Seahawks 17, Jets 13

Jude: Seahawks 23, Jets 19*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Jets 20

Calkins: Seahawks 21, Jets 17

Week 16: Chiefs 24, Seahawks 10

Condotta: Chiefs 34, Seahawks 23

Jude: Chiefs 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Chiefs 30, Seahawks 17*

Calkins: Seahawks 28, Chiefs 27

Week 15: 49ers 21, Seahawks 13

Condotta: 49ers 21, Seahawks 13*

Jude: Seahawks 14, 49ers 13

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 17

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Week 14: Panthers 30, Seahawks 24

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Panthers 14

Jude: Seahawks 23, Panthers 16

Stone: Seahawks 20, Panthers 17

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Panthers 21*

Week 13: Seahawks 27, Rams 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Rams 10

Jude: Seahawks 26, Rams 16

Stone: Seahawks 23, Rams 17

Calkins: Seahawks 28, Rams 21*

Week 12: Raiders 40, Seahawks 34 (OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Raiders 17

Jude: Seahawks 31, Raiders 24*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Raiders 17

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Raiders 21

Week 10 (in Munich): Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Bucs 16*

Jude: Seahawks 19, Bucs 17

Shane Lantz: Seahawks 27, Bucs 16

Stone: Seahawks 28, Bucs 20

Calkins: Seahawks 27, Bucs 24

Week 9: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 17

Jude: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 23*

Lantz: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 24

Stone: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 17

Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Week 8: Seahawks 27, Giants 13

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 24

Jude: Giants 30, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Giants 24*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 20

Calkins: Seahawks 27, Giants 24

Week 7: Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

Condotta: Chargers 28, Seahawks 24

Jude: Seahawks 23, Chargers 21

Lantz: Seahawks 31, Chargers 23*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Chargers 20

Calkins: Chargers 24, Seahawks 17

Week 6: Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31*

Jude: Seahawks 48, Cardinals 47

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 32

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cardinals 35

Calkins: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 28

Week 5: Saints 39, Seahawks 32

Condotta: Saints 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 28, Saints 27

Lantz: Saints 42, Seahawks 35*

Stone: Seahawks 35, Saints 30

Calkins: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Week 4: Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Lions 23*

Jude: Lions 31, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Lions 35, Seahawks 16

Stone: Lions 30, Seahawks 17

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Lions 17

Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13

Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19

Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19

Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20

Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20

Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*

Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14

* notes closest score