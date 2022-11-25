Week 12: Seahawks vs. Raiders

Bob Condotta (7-3)

Seahawks 24, Raiders 17: The Raiders seem like they should be better than their 3-7 record suggests, and they are coming off a good win at Denver. The Seahawks’ loss to Tampa Bay harkened back to some of the early-season defensive struggles. A return home and being fresh and healthy off the bye should result in the kind of performance we saw during Seattle’s four-game winning streak and a return to the win column.

Adam Jude (4-6)

Seahawks 31, Raiders 24: The wet conditions could be a factor in this one, which should favor the home team. Count on a bounce-back performance from Kenneth Walker III and the Seahawks’ rushing attack against the Raiders’ middling defense.

Larry Stone (5-5)

Seahawks 27, Raiders 17: The Seahawks are coming off a loss in Germany, and the Raiders are coming off a rare win. But Seattle is the better team, and with a bye week to heal and rest up, they’ll demonstrate that on Sunday.

Matt Calkins (5-5)

Seahawks 24, Raiders 21: This game has entered the must-win category for a Seahawks team that suddenly finds itself with no margin for error. But they’ve proven enough so far to show that the mishap in Germany was more likely the exception than the rule. Look for them to eke one out.

Week 10 (in Munich): Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Bucs 16*

Jude: Seahawks 19, Bucs 17

Shane Lantz: Seahawks 27, Bucs 16

Stone: Seahawks 28, Bucs 20

Calkins: Seahawks 27, Bucs 24

Week 9: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 17

Jude: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 23*

Lantz: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 24

Stone: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 17

Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Week 8: Seahawks 27, Giants 13

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 24

Jude: Giants 30, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Giants 24*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 20

Calkins: Seahawks 27, Giants 24

Week 7: Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

Condotta: Chargers 28, Seahawks 24

Jude: Seahawks 23, Chargers 21

Lantz: Seahawks 31, Chargers 23*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Chargers 20

Calkins: Chargers 24, Seahawks 17

Week 6: Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31*

Jude: Seahawks 48, Cardinals 47

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 32

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cardinals 35

Calkins: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 28

Week 5: Saints 39, Seahawks 32

Condotta: Saints 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 28, Saints 27

Lantz: Saints 42, Seahawks 35*

Stone: Seahawks 35, Saints 30

Calkins: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Week 4: Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Lions 23*

Jude: Lions 31, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Lions 35, Seahawks 16

Stone: Lions 30, Seahawks 17

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Lions 17

Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13

Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19

Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19

Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20

Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20

Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*

Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14

* notes closest score