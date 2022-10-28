Week 8: Seahawks vs. Giants

Bob Condotta (5-2)

Seahawks 27, Giants 24: It may be time to accept that the Seahawks are a good team. The Giants are, too, but their propensity for winning close games may run out going up against another hot team on the road.

Adam Jude (3-4)

Giants 30, Seahawks 27: The uncertainty around DK Metcalf’s knee tilts this one in the Giants’ favor. The Giants’ ultra-aggressive defense — they blitz more than anyone in the NFL — could cause issues for Seattle’s offense.

Shane Lantz (4-3)

Seahawks 35, Giants 24: This could be a trap game, but if the Seahawks beat the Giants, it’s time to start talking about them as playoff contenders. If the defense can keep rolling and Ken Walker III has another big game, Seattle’s good vibes will stick around for another week.

Larry Stone (3-4)

Seahawks 30, Giants 20: A win against the 6-1 Giants would cement the Seahawks as a legitimate contender. They can and will get it done if their two-game defensive revival turns out to be legitimate.

Matt Calkins (4-3)

Seahawks 27, Giants 24: Weird how the Seahawks are playing a team with the second-best record in the NFL and seem about as likely to win than they have all season. This is the effect of a resurrected defense and a standout QB in Geno Smith — complete confidence … which of course means this prediction will probably fall flat on its face.

Week 7: Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

Condotta: Chargers 28, Seahawks 24

Jude: Seahawks 23, Chargers 21

Lantz: Seahawks 31, Chargers 23*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Chargers 20

Calkins: Chargers 24, Seahawks 17

Week 6: Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31*

Jude: Seahawks 48, Cardinals 47

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 32

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cardinals 35

Calkins: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 28

Week 5: Saints 39, Seahawks 32

Condotta: Saints 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 28, Saints 27

Lantz: Saints 42, Seahawks 35*

Stone: Seahawks 35, Saints 30

Calkins: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Week 4: Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Lions 23*

Jude: Lions 31, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Lions 35, Seahawks 16

Stone: Lions 30, Seahawks 17

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Lions 17

Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13

Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19

Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19

Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20

Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20

Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*

Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14

* notes closest score