Week 3: Seahawks vs. Falcons

Bob Condotta (2-0)

Seahawks 19, Falcons 13: Two teams already in desperation mode should make for at least an entertaining game. The Falcons may be 0-2 but they have most of the statistical edges on Seattle, having taken the Saints and Rams to the wire before making mistakes at the end that cost them chances to win. But the Seahawks can’t play worse than they did last Sunday, and being at home and on a normal week should be enough to get back on the winning side.

Adam Jude (1-1)

Seahawks 24, Falcons 19: Loser of this one gets the honor of taking home the early-season trophy for Worst Team In The NFL. The Seahawks haven’t quite sunk that far, and the feeling here is they’ll find their footing (for this Sunday anyway) after falling flat on their faces last week against the 49ers.

Shane Lantz (1-1)

Seahawks 21, Falcons 17: If the Seahawks offense yet again can’t score and the team can’t find a way to beat one of the worst teams in the league at home, the season is going to get ugly in a hurry. Former Oregon star Marcus Mariota, a familiar face to many Seattle football fans, will take the snaps at QB for Atlanta, facing a Seahawks defense that couldn’t do much right against the 49ers.

The Seahawks defense should be better than they were last week, and if the run game can finally get going after putting up just 112 total yards on the ground through the first two weeks, the Seahawks should be able to win. If they can’t? Yikes.

Larry Stone (1-1)

Seahawks 21, Falcons 17: Pete Carroll says he’s going to Let Geno Cook, but in addition to an offensive boost, the Seahawks desperately need their defense to step up, too. The Falcons have twice found a way to self-destruct this season, and the Seahawks will barely hold on to make it three straight losses for the Falcons.

Matt Calkins (1-1)

Falcons 21, Seahawks 17: Cumulatively speaking, the Falcons have looked better than Seattle through two weeks. I just don’t think that opening up the offense to a seven-year backup in Geno Smith is the answer to the Seahawks finding points.

Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19

Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20

Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20

Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*

Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14

* notes closest score