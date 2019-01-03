The Cowboys are narrow favorites in a rematch of a Week 3 win for the Seahawks. But this time it's in Dallas — and both teams are in very different places. Who will advance? It appears to be a toss-up.

Make your Seahawks-Cowboys prediction here and compare with our experts and other fans!

Six of eight panelists pick the Cowboys over the Seahawks.

Field Yates: “These teams are similar stylistically, as both want to run the football on offense. The Seahawks led the NFL in total rushing yards and rushing attempts, while Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott led all players in rushing yards and rushing attempts. This might prove to be a low-scoring affair, but the difference-maker is the home-field edge; the Cowboys — catalyzed by a young and improving defense — have won seven of eight games at home this season.”

Albert Breer, Jenny Vrentas, Connor Orr, Mark Mravic and Robert Klemko pick the Seahawks to advance past the Cowboys, but lose to New Orleans in the divisional round.

Jonathan Jones and Mitch Goldich pick the Seahawks to advance past the Cowboys and beat the Rams in the divisional round, but lose to New Orleans in the NFC championship.

“The Cowboys have lost their last three against the Seahawks, and I rarely bet against Russell Wilson once the weather gets cold,” Jones writes.

Andy Benoit, Gary Gramling, Bette Marston and Kalyn Kahler pick the Cowboys over the Seahawks in the wild-card round.

“As for the wild-card round, both AFC games are pick-ems while the Seahawks don’t beat anyone good on the road and the Bears don’t lose to anyone at home,” Gramling writes.

Ben Baskin and Andrew Brandt picks the Seahawks to advance past the Cowboys, but lose to the Rams in the divisional round.

Benjamin Hoffman picks the Cowboys (-2) straight up and to cover against the spread.

“Linebacker Bobby Wagner is still among the game’s best defensive players, and Russell Wilson managed to let the offense become more run-focused while still throwing 35 touchdown passes. And, as always, the Seahawks were a true force to be reckoned with at home. But this game is in Dallas, and expecting a team that was 4-4 on the road to win there seems unrealistic.”

Mike Florio: Cowboys 20, Seahawks 16

“The Cowboys play better at home, and so do the Seahawks. Advantage home team, especially since the No. 5 seed is 4-4 away from the raucous, earthquake-inducing sounds of the Twelves. Dallas dismantled the Saints in Texas, and the Cowboys formula should work against a team with a very similar approach. The wild card could be Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, who was fired by the Seahawks after 2017 — and who knows them well.”

Michael David Smith: Seahawks 20, Cowboys 17

“Although the Cowboys’ offense got better after the Amari Cooper trade, I think Dallas has to be a little worried about its ability to move the ball against the Seattle defense. I also think the Seahawks’ run-first offense is going to be able to protect an early lead. I like Seattle to pull off the road upset.”

Elliot Harrison: Cowboys 25, Seahawks 17

“Seahawks RB Chris Carson might be the most interesting player in this game. Unless David Moore starts the game off by hauling in a 50-yard Wilson moonball for a touchdown, the Seahawks’ methodical approach on offense might be the most important factor in this juicy matchup. Seattle led the NFL in rushing this season, and as long as Carson finds creases, he will present the same issue that Elliott presents — less chances for the opposing offense. Thus, we could be staring at a 17-13 kind of game here. One problem for Seattle: The Dallas LB trio of Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and (when healthy) Sean Lee is now an NFL brand. Those guys aren’t gonna be easy-peasy to run on, even if Lee continues to play a limited role.”

Six of eight panelists pick the Seahawks straight up.

Six of eight panelists pick the Seahawks (+1) against the spread.

Will Brinson: Seahawks 17, Cowboys 14

“Another situation where the coach and quarterback for one team are probably better than the other and that’s why I lean towards Seattle. I’ve been down on the Cowboys for much of the season, and it turns out I was wrong about them and how they would incorporate Amari Cooper and improve the offense with a true No. 1 wide receiver. Ezekiel Elliott sat out Week 17 and still led the league in rushing. He’s been dominant down the stretch. The Cowboys offensive line is a problem for anyone and Seattle’s front seven isn’t the dominant unit it used to be, although Bobby Wagner might currently be the best middle linebacker in football. Seattle’s strength is its run game and Dallas is actually good at stopping the run. That’s a serious cause for concern. But are Brian Schottenheimer, Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson just going to run into a brick wall over and over without some success? I don’t think so. They’ll be a little more creative in this spot with the offense out of the gate. Wilson’s been so efficient down the stretch — he completed 65 percent of his passes in the final seven games (Seattle went 6-1), while throwing 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He only averaged 211 passing yards per game, but his 9.3 yards per attempt is eye popping. I don’t see this being a blowout and I want to side with Carroll/Wilson over Jason Garrett/Dak Prescott if that’s the case.”

Pete Prisco: Seahawks 23, Cowboys 20

“This should be a physical game between two teams that want to run it and play good defense. The Seahawks led the league in rushing, which helped Russell Wilson make a lot of big plays off play-action throws.”