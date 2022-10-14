Week 6: Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Bob Condotta (4-1)

Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31: No one should be surprised by anything that might happen when these two play — and recall that the Cardinals have won six of the last nine in Seattle. But maybe it’s time for that trend to end with Seattle this time playing just a little better on defense than it has the last two weeks and pulling out the win.

Adam Jude (1-4)

Seahawks 48, Cardinals 47: And Mariners in five.

Shane Lantz (2-3)

Seahawks 35, Cardinals 32: Geno Smith should be able to produce against an Arizona defense that ranks last in the NFL in sacks, though the Seahawks young offensive line is going to face a big challenge in J.J. Watt. Tariq Woolen will produce yet another big play for Seattle on defense, with either an interception or a fumble recovery.

Larry Stone (1-4)

Seahawks 38, Cardinals 35: Who’da thunk it? The Seahawks have the quarterback edge with Geno Smith, who leads the NFL in QB Rating (113.1), over Kyler Murray. The Cardinals have lost all their games at home this year and won all their games on the road, but the beleaguered Seattle defense will do just enough for the Seahawks to win this one.

Matt Calkins (4-1)

Cardinals 31, Seahawks 28: Two things have been consistent for the Seahawks — their defense has been atrocious, and Geno Smith has played like the league MVP. The latter seems likely to continue, although I’ll admit I’ve thought that several times now.

Week 5: Saints 39, Seahawks 32

Condotta: Saints 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 28, Saints 27

Lantz: Saints 42, Seahawks 35*

Stone: Seahawks 35, Saints 30

Calkins: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Week 4: Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Lions 23*

Jude: Lions 31, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Lions 35, Seahawks 16

Stone: Lions 30, Seahawks 17

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Lions 17

Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13

Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19

Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19

Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20

Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20

Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*

Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14

* notes closest score