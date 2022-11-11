Week 10: Seahawks at Buccaneers (in Munich)

Bob Condotta (7-2)

Seahawks 24, Bucs 16: There’s no reason not to keep riding the ride at this point. The Seahawks are rolling, healthy and seem to be a good matchup for what Tampa Bay is right now. And this probably won’t feel like anything close to a road game.

Adam Jude (4-5)

Seahawks 19, Bucs 17: Tom Brady, at 45, showed he still has it while leading Tampa to a last-second comeback win over the Rams on Sunday. What the Bucs don’t have is a rushing attack — and I like the Seahawks’ chances at shutting down any one-dimensional offense.

Shane Lantz (6-3)

Seahawks 27, Bucs 16: Facing Tom Brady will be a huge test for Seattle’s rapidly improving young defense, but the Seahawks are so hot right now it seems foolish to pick against them. It isn’t quite revenge for Super Bowl 49, but a win against the GOAT will send this team’s confidence skyrocketing.

Larry Stone (5-4)

Seahawks 28, Bucs 20: It’s always dangerous to pick against Tom Brady, but the Seahawks traditionally play well in Europe. Well, once they did — and they’re on such a roll now that they get the benefit of the doubt.

Matt Calkins (5-4)

Seahawks 27, Bucs 24: Tom Brady isn’t what he used to be, but he is still talented enough to keep Tampa Bay in this game. But the Seahawks have proven themselves to be a truly good football team with a potential MVP in Geno Smith and will win the day overseas.

Week 9: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 17

Jude: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 23*

Lantz: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 24

Stone: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 17

Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Week 8: Seahawks 27, Giants 13

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 24

Jude: Giants 30, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Giants 24*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 20

Calkins: Seahawks 27, Giants 24

Week 7: Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

Condotta: Chargers 28, Seahawks 24

Jude: Seahawks 23, Chargers 21

Lantz: Seahawks 31, Chargers 23*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Chargers 20

Calkins: Chargers 24, Seahawks 17

Week 6: Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31*

Jude: Seahawks 48, Cardinals 47

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 32

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cardinals 35

Calkins: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 28

Week 5: Saints 39, Seahawks 32

Condotta: Saints 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 28, Saints 27

Lantz: Saints 42, Seahawks 35*

Stone: Seahawks 35, Saints 30

Calkins: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Week 4: Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Lions 23*

Jude: Lions 31, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Lions 35, Seahawks 16

Stone: Lions 30, Seahawks 17

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Lions 17

Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13

Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19

Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19

Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20

Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20

Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*

Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14

* notes closest score