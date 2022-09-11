Week 1: Seahawks vs. Broncos

Bob Condotta

Seahawks 20, Broncos 17: It’s easy to forget that Pete Carroll seemed to have a knack for getting the Seahawks to rise to the occasion in the two years before he had Russell Wilson to rely on, such as the famous Beast Quake playoff win over the Saints, or the victory over a 12-win Baltimore team in 2011. So with Wilson back in the building — even if on the other side — maybe Carroll can help the Seahawks pull off some upset magic one more time.

Adam Jude

Seahawks 17, Broncos 16: In a Super Bowl XLVIII-style start, Pete Carroll cooks up the perfect plan for the Seahawks defense to shut down Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

Shane Lantz

Broncos 28, Seahawks 17: Russell Wilson throws for three touchdowns and rushes for one. Geno Smith does just enough to hold onto the starting quarterback job for another week, and the Seahawks rookie tackles continue to impress.

Larry Stone

Broncos 21, Seahawks 10: Have you heard? Russell Wilson is coming back to Seattle — and as much as the Seahawks and their fans would love to one-up him, the Broncos are simply a better team, and that will prevail over emotion.

Matt Calkins

Broncos 28, Seahawks 14: Fans have been lamenting what life might be like without Russell Wilson; Monday they’re going to see it firsthand. All the hype or hometown cheers in the world won’t be enough to lift the Seahawks against a superior quarterback.