Week 15: Seahawks vs. 49ers
Bob Condotta (8-5)
49ers 21, Seahawks 13: San Francisco’s QB uncertainty opens a door for the Seahawks, as does the loss of Deebo Samuel. But the 49ers still have the best run defense in the NFL, and if the Seahawks can’t run it at all, it’s hard to see them winning this one.
Adam Jude (5-8)
Seahawks 14, 49ers 13: This is it for the Seahawks, and they can’t get scared now. They’re home, and this alone is their last best chance to turn things around. Feels like they’ve set the perfect trap for another primetime upset.
Larry Stone (6-7)
49ers 28, Seahawks 17: The 49ers handled the Seahawks fairly easily in Santa Clara, and that was before they had Christian McCaffrey. That was the last game started by Trey Lance, who was carted off with a fractured fibula. Now his replacement, Jimmy Garoppolo, is also hurt, but third-stringer Brock Purdy should lead the 49ers to a division title-clinching victory.
Matt Calkins (6-7)
49ers 21, Seahawks 17: The Seahawks haven’t been able to stop the run against some of the worst rushing teams in the NFL. Hard to think they are going to have an answer for Christian McCaffrey. The only hope Seattle has is third-string quarterback Brock Purdy playing as the starter, but recent history says the Seahawks are in for a long night — even if it’s a home game.
Week 14: Panthers 30, Seahawks 24
Condotta: Seahawks 19, Panthers 14
Jude: Seahawks 23, Panthers 16
Stone: Seahawks 20, Panthers 17
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Panthers 21*
Week 13: Seahawks 27, Rams 23
Condotta: Seahawks 19, Rams 10
Jude: Seahawks 26, Rams 16
Stone: Seahawks 23, Rams 17
Calkins: Seahawks 28, Rams 21*
Week 12: Raiders 40, Seahawks 34 (OT)
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Raiders 17
Jude: Seahawks 31, Raiders 24*
Stone: Seahawks 27, Raiders 17
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Raiders 21
Week 10 (in Munich): Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Bucs 16*
Jude: Seahawks 19, Bucs 17
Shane Lantz: Seahawks 27, Bucs 16
Stone: Seahawks 28, Bucs 20
Calkins: Seahawks 27, Bucs 24
Week 9: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 17
Jude: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 23*
Lantz: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 24
Stone: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 17
Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24
Week 8: Seahawks 27, Giants 13
Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 24
Jude: Giants 30, Seahawks 27
Lantz: Seahawks 35, Giants 24*
Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 20
Calkins: Seahawks 27, Giants 24
Week 7: Seahawks 37, Chargers 23
Condotta: Chargers 28, Seahawks 24
Jude: Seahawks 23, Chargers 21
Lantz: Seahawks 31, Chargers 23*
Stone: Seahawks 28, Chargers 20
Calkins: Chargers 24, Seahawks 17
Week 6: Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9
Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31*
Jude: Seahawks 48, Cardinals 47
Lantz: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 32
Stone: Seahawks 38, Cardinals 35
Calkins: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 28
Week 5: Saints 39, Seahawks 32
Condotta: Saints 27, Seahawks 21
Jude: Seahawks 28, Saints 27
Lantz: Saints 42, Seahawks 35*
Stone: Seahawks 35, Saints 30
Calkins: Saints 28, Seahawks 24
Week 4: Seahawks 48, Lions 45
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Lions 23*
Jude: Lions 31, Seahawks 27
Lantz: Lions 35, Seahawks 16
Stone: Lions 30, Seahawks 17
Calkins: Seahawks 20, Lions 17
Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13
Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19
Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17
Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17
Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*
Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7
Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19
Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20
Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17
Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*
Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20
Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16
Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17
Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*
Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17
Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10
Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14
* notes closest score
