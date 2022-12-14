Week 15: Seahawks vs. 49ers

Bob Condotta (8-5)

49ers 21, Seahawks 13: San Francisco’s QB uncertainty opens a door for the Seahawks, as does the loss of Deebo Samuel. But the 49ers still have the best run defense in the NFL, and if the Seahawks can’t run it at all, it’s hard to see them winning this one.

Adam Jude (5-8)

Seahawks 14, 49ers 13: This is it for the Seahawks, and they can’t get scared now. They’re home, and this alone is their last best chance to turn things around. Feels like they’ve set the perfect trap for another primetime upset.

Larry Stone (6-7)

49ers 28, Seahawks 17: The 49ers handled the Seahawks fairly easily in Santa Clara, and that was before they had Christian McCaffrey. That was the last game started by Trey Lance, who was carted off with a fractured fibula. Now his replacement, Jimmy Garoppolo, is also hurt, but third-stringer Brock Purdy should lead the 49ers to a division title-clinching victory.

Matt Calkins (6-7)

49ers 21, Seahawks 17: The Seahawks haven’t been able to stop the run against some of the worst rushing teams in the NFL. Hard to think they are going to have an answer for Christian McCaffrey. The only hope Seattle has is third-string quarterback Brock Purdy playing as the starter, but recent history says the Seahawks are in for a long night — even if it’s a home game.

Week 14: Panthers 30, Seahawks 24

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Panthers 14

Jude: Seahawks 23, Panthers 16

Stone: Seahawks 20, Panthers 17

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Panthers 21*

Week 13: Seahawks 27, Rams 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Rams 10

Jude: Seahawks 26, Rams 16

Stone: Seahawks 23, Rams 17

Calkins: Seahawks 28, Rams 21*

Week 12: Raiders 40, Seahawks 34 (OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Raiders 17

Jude: Seahawks 31, Raiders 24*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Raiders 17

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Raiders 21

Week 10 (in Munich): Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Bucs 16*

Jude: Seahawks 19, Bucs 17

Shane Lantz: Seahawks 27, Bucs 16

Stone: Seahawks 28, Bucs 20

Calkins: Seahawks 27, Bucs 24

Week 9: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 17

Jude: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 23*

Lantz: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 24

Stone: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 17

Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Week 8: Seahawks 27, Giants 13

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 24

Jude: Giants 30, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Giants 24*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 20

Calkins: Seahawks 27, Giants 24

Week 7: Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

Condotta: Chargers 28, Seahawks 24

Jude: Seahawks 23, Chargers 21

Lantz: Seahawks 31, Chargers 23*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Chargers 20

Calkins: Chargers 24, Seahawks 17

Week 6: Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31*

Jude: Seahawks 48, Cardinals 47

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 32

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cardinals 35

Calkins: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 28

Week 5: Saints 39, Seahawks 32

Condotta: Saints 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 28, Saints 27

Lantz: Saints 42, Seahawks 35*

Stone: Seahawks 35, Saints 30

Calkins: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Week 4: Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Lions 23*

Jude: Lions 31, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Lions 35, Seahawks 16

Stone: Lions 30, Seahawks 17

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Lions 17

Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13

Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19

Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19

Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20

Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20

Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*

Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14

* notes closest score