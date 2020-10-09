Bob Condotta (4-0)

Seahawks 34, Vikings 27. If the Seahawks score 30 or more points, it’ll be the first time in franchise history they have done so in five straight games. If they win and score 30 or more, they’ll be the fifth team in NFL history to do that in five straight games. No reason to think it can’t happen, with the Vikings allowing the 29th-most yards in the NFL and the 26th-most points. There will be some nervous moments because that’s the way things figure to be with this defense this season. But the Seahawks will head happily into their bye.

Adam Jude (4-0)

Seahawks 34, Vikings 31. This will be closer than it probably should be, in part because the Vikings have the kind of weapons at wide receiver that have given the Seahawks’ secondary fits this season. But this Seahawks offense is giving everyone fits, and Minnesota’s defense is too young and too beat up to consistently slow down Russell Wilson, especially in prime time.

Larry Stone (4-0)

Seahawks 35, Vikings 24. For a 1-3 team, the Vikings present some problems, particularly on offense, where they have the NFL’s leading rusher in Dalvin Cook and dangerous receivers in Adam Thielen, rookie Justin Jefferson and tight end Kyle Rudolph. But the Vikings still cling to an anachronistic “establish the run” philosophy that plays into Seattle’s stout run defense. Bottom line: Quarterback Kirk Cousins won’t be able to out-shoot the Seahawks, whose offense should romp one more time against a vulnerable Vikings defense.

Matt Calkins (3-1)

Seahawks 35, Vikings 31. With All-Pro safety Jamal Adams sidelined yet again, Seattle’s already vulnerable D will be extremely tenuous. But how do you pick against an offense led by the league’s highest-rated quarterback in Russell Wilson and the league’s leading receiver in DK Metcalf? This won’t be a blowout, and might require another key defensive moment, but the Seahawks will move to 5-0

Week 4 (Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23)

Condotta: Seahawks 37, Dolphins 28*

Jude: Seahawks 42, Dolphins 30

Stone: Seahawks 35, Dolphins 31*

Calkins: Seahawks 41, Dolphins 38

Week 3 (Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31)

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31*

Jude: Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28*

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31

Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24

Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21

Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*

* – closest score