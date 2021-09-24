Bob Condotta (1-1)

Seahawks 31, Vikings 27. Seattle has had Minnesota’s number, winning six in a row in the regular season dating to 2009 and another in the postseason. This is a tough matchup, with the Vikings back at home and a hot offense. Seattle will need to force a turnover or two and be spotless on special teams. But, here’s a guess that the Seahawks’ hex on the Vikings continues.

Adam Jude (1-1)

Vikings 28, Seahawks 27. It’s almost unimaginable to think that Kirk Cousins could be capable of beating the Seahawks, but Seattle’s luck has to run out eventually against Minnesota. The Vikings are better than their 0-2 record suggests, and Seattle’s defense will again have its hands full with one of the league’s top running backs, presuming Dalvin Cook (ankle) is cleared to play.

Larry Stone (1-1)

Seahawks 27, Vikings 24. The Seahawks always seem to find a way to beat the Vikings; they haven’t lost to them since 2009, and Pete Carroll is 7-0 against the team he used to be an assistant coach for under Bud Grant. This is a pivotal game for the winless Vikings, as it is for the Seahawks after a tough overtime loss to Tennessee. Seattle will untangle its defensive woes just enough to hold off Minnesota.

Matt Calkins (1-1)

Seahawks 30, Vikings 23. Russell Wilson, the recent king of fast starts, is off to the fastest start of the year with his league-high 146.9 passer rating. The Seahawks had some issues exposed in last Sunday’s loss to the Titans, but they have been better than most teams in the NFL at bouncing back after a loss.

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21