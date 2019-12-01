Matt Calkins (5-6)

Vikings 27, Seahawks 24: The greatest gift I can offer Seattle this holiday season is another prediction against the Seahawks, which has clearly been the chief motivating factor behind their success. This week’s justification is Minnesota’s +84 point differential on the season, which is the fourth best in the NFL. Thank you notes can go to mcalkins@seattletimes.com

Larry Stone (7-4)

Seahawks 27, Vikings 23: The Seahawks can take over the top spot in the NFC West with a win, and they’ll get a narrow one over a Vikings team that also has much to play for. The revived Seahawks’ defense gets a huge boost if Jadeveon Clowney can come close to replicating his game against the 49ers.

Adam Jude (10-1)

Seahawks 31, Vikings 25: Bad news for Minnesota. Kirk Cousins has a history of wilting under the primetime spotlight — he’s 0-7 on Monday Night Football — and he’ll again be without top wideout Adam Thielen. That’s good news for the Seahawks.

Bob Condotta (5-3)

Seahawks 23, Vikings 20: This projects as a really tough game for the Seahawks, who have a few key players banged up while the Vikings are coming off their bye – and have won six of their past seven. But watching the Seahawks do what they have all season makes it hard to pick against them, especially in prime time at home.