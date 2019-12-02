By

Seattle Seahawks (9-2) vs.

Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

5:15 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle

TV: ESPN | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: WatchESPN.com

O Canada!

Kendricks injury watch

Flu game

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that “roughly” eight Seahawks, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett, were battling the flu leading up to tonight’s game but that Seattle expects them to play.

—Alex Iniguez

Hi there, Seattle Times assistant sports editor Alex Iniguez here. We’ll have updates from CenturyLink Field as we approach game time. As of 1:50 p.m., it’s 41 degrees and clear in Seattle.

—Alex Iniguez
Seattle Times sports staff

