Seattle Seahawks (9-2) vs.
Minnesota Vikings (8-3)
5:15 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle
TV: ESPN | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: WatchESPN.com
Live updates: Seahawaks vs. Vikings
Kendricks injury watch
Mychal Kendricks doing onfield workout. Testing to see if hamstring will allow him to play.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 2, 2019
I'm not a doctor — always wished I was cause I'd have made a lot more money — but Kendricks seem to run well and body language seemed to indicate his workout went well.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 2, 2019
The really early view from the press box. pic.twitter.com/GUDMcughn9
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 2, 2019
Flu game
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that “roughly” eight Seahawks, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett, were battling the flu leading up to tonight’s game but that Seattle expects them to play.
Roughly eight Seahawks were battling the flu the past week leading up to tonight’s game against Minnesota, including WRs Tyler Lockett and David Moore, per sources. None of the Seahawks with the flu were listed on the injury report, so Seattle expects them all to play tonight.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2019
Hi there, Seattle Times assistant sports editor Alex Iniguez here. We’ll have updates from CenturyLink Field as we approach game time. As of 1:50 p.m., it’s 41 degrees and clear in Seattle.
