Seattle Seahawks (4-0)
vs. Minnesota Vikings (1-3)
5:20 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle
TV: NBC | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
- With only one NFC playoff bye, every game may be a true ‘championship opportunity’ for the Seahawks
- What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Minnesota Vikings — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
- Seahawks-Vikings predictions: Seattle Times writers make their Week 5 picks
Live updates: Seahawks vs. Vikings
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Minnesota Vikings — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
The seemingly-annual game against Minnesota also allows for the Seahawks to make some history Sunday night.
Beat Minnesota and Seattle will get to 5-0 for the first time in a team history that dates to 1976.
There won’t be a lot of secrets between these two teams, though, as this will be the fifth regular-season game the two have played since December 2015, as well as a playoff game at the end of the 2015 season and preseason games every year from 2016-19.
Let’s look at a few keys to the game.
Seahawks elevate Damarious Randall from practice squad, but not Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison
The Seahawks used just one of their two practice-squad elevations for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, adding safety Damarious Randall to the roster on Saturday.
That meant the Seahawks did not elevate defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, a nine-year veteran who was signed to the practice squad this week as a free agent.
It was something of a surprise that a veteran of Harrison’s stature signed to the practice squad in the first place given that he has been a full-time starter in the league since 2013, including 15 starts last year with the Lions.
With only one NFC playoff bye, every game may be a true ‘championship opportunity’ for the Seahawks
There was a time when Pete Carroll made a big deal out of what were deemed to be big games.
Carroll has several times recalled his first year at USC in 2001, when he made his first trip to Notre Dame — one of the school’s longest and fiercest rivals — as head coach of the Trojans.
Carroll decided to do it up, showing the players all the must-see sights of any trip to Notre Dame, such as Touchdown Jesus and the Grotto, to emphasize the magnitude of the rivalry.
Come kickoff — as Carroll said in 2017 — “we got our butt kicked,” Notre Dame beating USC 27-16.
