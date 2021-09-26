Seahawks at Vikings
1:25 p.m. | U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Seahawks head to Minnesota to begin critical four-game stretch
RENTON — When NFL schedules were released in May, the quartet of games that begins Sunday for the Seahawks loomed large.
Sunday’s contest at Minnesota, which kicks off at 1:25 p.m., is the first of three over the next four weeks on the road against teams with legitimate playoff aspirations, sandwiching a game against the dreaded Los Angeles Rams.
After the trip to Minnesota comes a visit to the 49ers next Sunday. After a quick turnaround for a Thursday night home game Oct. 7 against the Rams, the Seahawks head to Pittsburgh in what is technically the game added once the NFL expanded its regular season to 17 games.
Which is why what happened last Sunday — blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead at home against Tennessee to stunningly lose 33-30 in overtime — could hang over the Seahawks.
At 2-0, the Seahawks would at least have a cushion heading into this stretch.
But at 1-1, the Seahawks would have to win at least two of the three road games to have a winning record in mid-October.
What to watch for when the Seahawks take on the Vikings in Week 3
No, it’s not just your imagination. The Seahawks and Vikings have indeed played a lot recently — six times in the regular season since 2012 and another in the playoffs, and the last three years in Seattle.
“Yeah, I thought they signed a contract for us to go over there,” Vikings running back Dalvin Cook joked last week. “It’s been crazy.”
It’s also just been something of a quirk due in part to Seattle and the Vikings often finishing in the same place in their respective divisions and then playing each other the following year based on the league’s scheduling formula, though this year is because the NFC West is playing the NFC North.
And this year, the game is in Minnesota, where the Vikings will have fans in the stands for the first time since 2019 after starting the season with two on the road.
Here’s our weekly look at some keys to the game.
Cook inactive for Vikings, Collier for Seahawks
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, the fourth-leading rusher in the NFL with 192 yards, will not play against the Seahawks Sunday due to an ankle injury.
Among Seattle’s seven inactive players is 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier, a heathy scratch for the second time in three games. Seattle's other inactive players are Dee Eskridge, Benson Mayowa, Jake Luton, Rashaad Penny, Brandon Shell and Marquise Blair.
It was reported on the Seahawks’ pregame radio show that Blair injured his knee during pregame warmups leading to him being inactive. John Reid, who had been set to be inactive, will be active with Blair out.
Mayowa dealt with a neck injury all week while Eskridge is out with a concussion, Shell an ankle injury and Penny a calf injury.
Seattle elevated receiver Cody Thompson and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche from the practice squad Saturday and each will play today.
Cook was listed as questionable for the game but the fact he practiced some on Friday led to the belief he would play.
But Cook was listed as one of Minnesota’s seven inactives before the game and the Vikings will instead go with Alexander Mattison, a former Boise State star, as their starting running back.
Other Vikings inactive are: QB Kellen Mond, CB Harrison Hand, LB Anthony Barr, T Christian Darrisaw, DT James Lynch, DE Patrick Jones II.
