The players are taking the field for Seattle's annual rookie mini-camp Friday.

Shortly before the players took the field for the Seahawks’ annual rookie mini-camp Friday, the team released the official list of the 15 players it has signed as undrafted free agents.

The 15 are:

8 Ka’Raun White WR 6-1 206 West Virginia

10 Caleb Scott WR 6-2 203 Vanderbilt

15 Taj Williams WR 6-3 199 TCU

34 Marcus Martin FB 6-1 250 Slippery Rock

40 Khalid Hill FB 6-2 263 Michigan

43 Emmanuel Beal LB 6-0 223 Oklahoma

46 Jason Hall LB 6-2 219 Texas

47 Tanner Carew LS 6-1 245 Oregon

48 Warren Long LB 5-11 212 Northwestern

52 Jake Pugh LB 6-4 246 Florida State

58 Marcell Frazier DE 6-4 261 Missouri

60 Eddy Wilson DT 6-3 301 Purdue

61 Brad Lundblade C 6-3 295 Oklahoma State

72 Skyler Phillips G 6-3 318 Idaho State

97 Poona Ford DT 5-11 312 Texas

The Seahawks also announced they have signed three draft picks — fourth-round tight end Will Dissly of Washington, fifth-round punter Michael Dickson of Texas and sixth-round defensive end Jacob Martin of Temple.

All receive standard four-year contracts with salaries based on where they were drafted, per the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Dissly’s contract is worth up to $3.1 million with a signing bonus of $650,268; Dickson’s is worth up to $2.75 million with a bonus of $290,152; and Martin’s is worth up to $2.62 million with a bonus of $162,040 (all contract numbers from OvertheCap,com).

That leaves Seattle with six unsigned draft picks.

Draft picks can participate in the rookie mini-camp without being signed, however, typically signing waivers that protect them against injury.

The Seahawks also unveiled jersey numbers for the nine draft picks.

They are:

Dickson 4; QB Alex McGough 5, running back Rashaad Penny 20, cornerback Tre Flowers 37, linebacker Shaquem Griffin 49, defensive end Jacob Martin 59, offensive lineman Jamarco Jones 73, Dissly 88, defensive end Rasheem Green 94.