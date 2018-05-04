The players are taking the field for Seattle's annual rookie mini-camp Friday.

Bob Condotta
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Shortly before the players took the field for the Seahawks’ annual rookie mini-camp Friday, the team released the official list of the 15 players it has signed as undrafted free agents.

The 15 are:

8    Ka’Raun White    WR    6-1    206   West Virginia
10    Caleb Scott    WR    6-2    203    Vanderbilt
15    Taj Williams    WR    6-3    199   TCU
34    Marcus Martin    FB    6-1    250  Slippery Rock
40    Khalid Hill    FB    6-2    263   Michigan
43    Emmanuel Beal    LB    6-0    223  Oklahoma
46    Jason Hall    LB    6-2    219  Texas
47    Tanner Carew    LS    6-1    245   Oregon

48    Warren Long    LB    5-11    212    Northwestern
52    Jake Pugh    LB    6-4    246  Florida State
58    Marcell Frazier    DE    6-4    261  Missouri
60    Eddy Wilson    DT    6-3    301   Purdue
61    Brad Lundblade    C    6-3    295   Oklahoma State

72    Skyler Phillips    G    6-3    318   Idaho State
97    Poona Ford    DT    5-11    312    Texas

The Seahawks also announced they have signed three draft picks — fourth-round tight end Will Dissly of Washington, fifth-round punter Michael Dickson of Texas and sixth-round defensive end Jacob Martin of Temple.

All receive standard four-year contracts with salaries based on where they were drafted, per the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Dissly’s contract is worth up to $3.1 million with a signing bonus of $650,268; Dickson’s is worth up to $2.75 million with a bonus of $290,152; and Martin’s is worth up to $2.62 million with a bonus of $162,040 (all contract numbers from OvertheCap,com).

That leaves Seattle with six unsigned draft picks.

Draft picks can participate in the rookie mini-camp without being signed, however, typically signing waivers that protect them against injury.

The Seahawks also unveiled jersey numbers for the nine draft picks.

They are:

Dickson 4; QB Alex McGough 5, running back Rashaad Penny 20, cornerback Tre Flowers 37, linebacker Shaquem Griffin 49, defensive end Jacob Martin 59, offensive lineman Jamarco Jones 73, Dissly 88, defensive end Rasheem Green 94.

Bob Condotta covers the Seahawks for the Seattle Times.