Rounding up a list of players reported to be signing with the Seahawks as undrafted free agents.

The minute the 2018 NFL Draft ended the mad dash to get undrafted free agents sign began ,

Actually, teams spend months laying the ground work, putting the same kind of intense scrutiny into players they think may be available as free agents as they do into those they think will get drafted — often, teams sign players they had their eye on drafting.

Seattle has hit big on a few UDFAs in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era, maybe most notably with receiver Doug Baldwin in 2011 but also with receiver Jermaine Kearse in 2012 and running back Thomas Rawls in 2015, to name a few. Defensive lineman Michael Bennett also was a UDFA in 2009.

The Seahawks didn’t announce any UDFAs Saturday, but names of many became known through varying media, team and agent sources.

Seattle appeared to have room to sign just 14, and some players listed as signing may be coming to the team’s rookie mini-camp next weekend for a tryout.

Here’s a roundup:

Defensive end Marcell Frazier, Missouri: A native of Portland, he was a second-team All-SEC pick in 2017 with 40 tackles and seven sacks.

Snapper Tanner Carew, Oregon: Carew was a rare snapper who got invited to the NFL Combine and also attended the Senior Bowl. A four-year starter at Oregon.

WR Taj Williams, TCU: The 6-4, 193-pounder had just two catches at TCU last season but was the MVP of the Tropical Bowl All-Star game in January with four catches and a touchdown.

OL Skyler Phillips, Idaho State: The 6-2, 315-pounder from Eugene was a four-year starter for the Bengals and saw time at all five spots on the line at some point in his career and attended the Combine and the Senior Bowl. Played guard at the Senior Bowl.

DL Eddy Wilson, Purdue: The 6-4, 295-pounder attended the Combine after declaring early for the NFL following a season in which he played in 12 games with one start making one sack.

Safety Jason Hall, Texas: The 6-3, 216-pounder had 32 starts in his Texas career and had 22 tackles and an interception last year as a senior.

DT Poona Ford, Texas: The 6-foot, 305-pounder was generally considered as a likely late-round pick after being named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2017. Had 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season.

Center Brad Lundblade, Oklahoma State: Yet another OSU player to join the Seahawks following Chris Carson in 2017 and 2018 draftee Tre Flowers, Lundblade was a First Team All-Big 12 pick as a senior in 2017.

DE/FB Marcus Martin, Slippery Rock: The 6-1, 240-pounder played defensive end for Division II Slippery Rock but was tried out by NFL teams as a fullback a spot that would make some sense for Seattle to want to try him, as well.

FB Khalid Hill, Michigan: The 6-2, 265-pounder looks like a prototype fullback for Seattle trying to get back to being a smashmouth running team again.. He also gained He also caught 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in his Michigan career.

Receiver Ka’Raun White, West Virginia: The 6-1, 206-pounder was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick as a senior, making 61 receptions for 1,004 yards and 12 scores. In 2016, he started 11 games (48 receptions, 583 yards, five TD) and then missed the end of the year with a leg injury.

LB Emmanual Beal, Oklahoma: A former JUCO transfer, he started 24 games the last two years for the Sooners with 176 tackles.

WR Caleb Scott, Vanderbilt: The 6-2, 202-pounder had 19 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns as a senior while dealing with injuries and had 24 for 466 in 2016.

WR John Franklin, Florida Atlantic: The 6-foot, 184-pounder formerly played quarterback and attended Florida State and Auburn before switching to receiver and attending FAU where he played for Lane Kiffin where he had seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Safety Chris Hawkins, USC: The 5-11, 190-pounder made 14 of his 22 career starts at USC as a free safety with four each at cornerback and strong safety. Was one of the top recruits in the nation at Rancho Cucamonga High as a senior in 2012.

LB Jacob Pugh, Florida State: Pugh was invited to the Combine but not drafted. Here’s what NFL.com said about him: “Pugh is a long, strong-side linebacker for 4-3 defenses with below average strength but solid pursuit speed. Pugh needs a strong lead-up to the draft because his tape is uneven and his career production has been unimpressive. There are some traits to work with, but finding the right positional fit may be a challenge.”

There was also a report from the University of Utah that Troy Williams — a quarterback who began his career at Washington — was “heading” to Seattle, which seemed to indicate he may be in for a tryout and not as a signed UDFA.