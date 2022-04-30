RENTON — The minute the NFL draft ends another race begins for general managers to begin signing undrafted free agents.

Following its selection of nine players in the draft, Seattle had 13 spots remaining on its 90-man roster to fill out with UDFAs.

Almost immediately the Seahawks used one of those to reportedly sign a quarterback, Levi Lewis of Louisiana. He will join the existing trio of Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason in the battle to succeed Russell Wilson.

Seattle general manager John Schneider didn’t mention Lewis by name when he talked to the media after the draft but said “we just agreed to terms with somebody here that we’re really excited about.”

Lewis, listed at 5-9, 188 pounds, is left-handed, and used that left arm to throw for a school record 74 touchdowns in his college career and 9,203 yards, just 25 shy of the school record held by Jake Delhomme, who led Carolina to the Super Bowl following the 2004 season.

He led Louisiana to a 35-7 record in his 42 college starts and capped his career with a 36-21 win over Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl in which he threw for 270 yards and a touchdown and ran for 74 more.

“Pint-sized passer who is built more like a small slot receiver than a quarterback,” wrote Lindy’s in its scouting report of Lewis. “… Good athlete who can make plays on the move and win as a scrambler. Effective at changing his throwing angle and adjusting to pressure. Smart decision-maker who works through his progressions efficiently.”

Seattle was also reported to have agreed to bring in quarterback Kaleb Eleby of Western Michigan as a tryout player for next weekend’s rookie minicamp. Both were reported by the NFL Network.

Eleby was regarded by some as worthy of being picked in the middle rounds after amassing a 41-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio the last two seasons.

Eleby is listed at 6-1, 210 and raised some eyebrows last September when he led Western Michigan to a win over Pitt and quarterback Kenny Pickett, who ended up being the only quarterback taken in the first two rounds at 20th by the Steelers, when he completed 23 of 34 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s a look at other players known to have signed with the Seahawks as UDFAs (this list will be updated):

Safety Deontai Williams, Nebraska

A starter his last two years at Nebraska, Williams has signed with Seattle, according to Pro Football Focus. According to his official bio: “Williams started the first eight games at safety in 2021 before missing the final four games of the season due to injury. He totaled 46 tackles, 2.0 tackle for loss, four interceptions and three pass breakups. Following the conclusion of the regular season, Williams ranked 11th nationally with four interceptions despite his four missed games. He was named an honorable-mention All-Big Ten defender by the conference coaches and media.”

DE Josh Onujiogu

Onujiogu’s signing was reported by The Draft Network. Listed at 6-3, 250, he had 36 sacks in 47 career games, an NCAA Division III school in Framingham, Mass.

Guard Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State

Gilmore’s signing was also reported by The Draft Network. A 6-3, 295-pounder, Gilmore won All-Sun Belt first team honors his last two seasons and according to his bio on the school’s website was a five-year starter at left guard who set school records with 60 games played and 59 starts, 51 in a row.