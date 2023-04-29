RENTON — The 2023 NFL draft ended with the Seahawks picking 10 players. That left them with 62 on their roster. That means Seattle has 28 other spots it can fill to get to the NFL offseason maximum of 90.

Seattle began filling many of those spots the minute the draft ended Saturday by signing undrafted free agents.

Among the team’s reported early signings were a trio of receivers as well as a long snapper, Chris Stoll of Penn State, who becomes the only long snapper on the roster.

It also included a quarterback, Holton Ahlers of East Carolina, a 6-4, 230-pounder who started 50 games in his career for the Pirates. Seattle had just two QBs on its roster at the end of the draft in Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Here’s a look at players known to have signed with the Seahawks as UDFAs (this list will be updated).

QB Holton Ahlers: Ahlers confirmed on Twitter several reports of his signing with Seahawks, tweeting “God is good, I’m a Seahawk… Let’s work.” A left-hander listed at 6-4, 230 pounds, Ahlers started 50 of 55 games and was a four-time team captain. He is also the Pirates’ all-time leader in passing yards (13, 927), total offensive yards (15,373), passing touchdowns (97), touchdowns responsible for (122), completions (1,127), pass attempts (1,857) and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (25), per his school bio.

Advertising

Snapper Chris Stoll, Penn State: Stoll’s signing was first reported by the Penn State student newspaper, the Daily Collegian. Stoll won the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the nation’s top long snapper and was also named as a team captain. Seattle did not have a snapper on its roster with both Tyler Ott and Carson Tinker becoming free agents at the end of the season.

WR Jake Bobo, UCLA: Bobo’s signing was reported by Field Yates of ESPN. The 6-5, 215 Bobo had 57 receptions for 817 yards last season for the Bruins.

TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State: Gindorff’s signing was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Listed at 6-6, he caught six passes for 74 yards last season and is considered more of a blocking tight end.

WR Matt Landers, Arkansas: Landers’ signing was also reported by Pelissero. The 6-5, 197-pound Landers led Arkansas with 901 receiving yards on 47 receptions along with eight touchdowns after transferring from Toldeo. He also played at Georgia from 2018-20.

DL Jonah Tavai, San Diego State: Tavai’s signing was reported by The Draft Network. Tavai is listed at 6-foot, 290 and his SDSU bio say he’s “an excellent run stopper.”

DB Ty Okada, Montana State: Okada’s signing was reported by the school. He was listed by MSU as a “safety/nickel” and at 5-11, 200 pounds.

Advertising

Safety Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State: Several sources reported that Seattle signed Sutherland, listed at 5-11, 214. He is one of only two four-time team captains in team history, according to his PSU bio.

WR Tyjohn Lindsey, Oregon State: The 5-9 Lindsey caught 30 passes for 317 yards last season. Lindsey’s signing was reported by several sources including the NFL Network.

LB Cam Bright, Washington: Bright, listed at 6-foot, 222 pounds, started all 13 games for the Huskies last season and was third on the team with 60 tackles.

RB Chris Smith, Louisiana: Smith, listed at 5-9, 195 had 855 yards on 153 carries a year ago and was reported to have gotten a $6,000 signing bonus by the Seahawks, according to Pelissero.