RENTON — The minute the 2019 NFL draft ended, the race for teams to sign undrafted free agents began.

The Seahawks had room for at least 13 UDFAs and will hope to again strike the kind of gold they have in past years when players such as Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, DeShawn Shead, Thomas Rawls, George Fant and Garry Gilliam — just to name a few — were signed as UDFAs and then went on to make a significant contribution.

We’ll update the signings here as they are revealed and/or announced.

DEMETRIUS KNOX — The Ohio State offensive reported on Twitter he has become a Seahawk. He started 20 games the last two seasons for the Buckeyes.