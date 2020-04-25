The minute the draft ended NFL teams could begin signing undrafted free agents.

And according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks didn’t take long to sign a player with local ties who also potentially fills a big need — WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon. The report was also confirmed by Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review.

Seattle did not take a QB in the draft and ended it with only Russell Wilson on the roster.

But the signing of Gordon now gives Seattle two QBs.

Geno Smith was Seattle’s backup quarterback last season but remains a free agent and is unsigned. There has been some thought Seattle could still re-sign Smith and the Seahawks will undoubtedly have at least three quarterbacks on the roster when training camp begins.

Seattle ended the draft with 78 players on its roster. Teams can have up to 90, so Seattle had room to sign 12 undrafted — or veteran — free agents.

Gordon was somewhat surprisingly left undrafted after finishing second in the nation last year with 5,580 yards and 47 touchdowns.

The 49ers were also apparently a pursuer of Gordon, according to reports — he began his college career at City College of San Francisco before signing with WSU.

He served as a backup with the Cougars until the 2019 season when he beat out Gage Gubrud to succeed Gardner Minshew as WSU’s starter.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said during a zoom meeting with the media following the draft that the NFL has told teams not to confirm undrafted free agent signings for now.

Here is a list of other undrafted free agents reported or otherwise confirmed to have signed with Seattle:

Defensive end/linebacker Eli Mencer, Albany: Mencer was reported to have gotten an $8,000 bonus to sign with Seattle by Mark Singelais of the Albany Times Union. Mencer is listed at 6-1, 229.

Running back Anthony Jones, Florida International: The 5-11, 215-pounder was reported to have signed by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones, the brother of Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, was shot in the back in a drive-by shooting in 2018 but has recovered fully and rushed for 867 yards last season.

Safety Chris Miller, Baylor: Miller’s signing with Seattle was reported by Baylor’s Twitter account. Miller is listed at 6-foot, 191 pounds and was a second team All-Big-12 pick last year.