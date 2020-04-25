Once the NFL draft was over, the race was on among the 32 teams to begin signing players whose names hadn’t been called.

For the Seahawks, one of the first calls they made was to a pretty big name from across the state — Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon.

While Gordon was undoubtedly disappointed to not get drafted, that allowed him to latch on quickly with the Seahawks and become the only other quarterback on the roster aside at the moment from Russell Wilson.

The signing was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and later confirmed by Gordon’s mother, Gina, via Twitter.

“I just want to say thanks to all of the Anthony Gordon supporters and to all the doubters he will do what does best and prove you all wrong and he will see you on the field…. Go Seahawks,” she wrote.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said during a Zoom meeting with the media following the draft that the NFL has told teams not to confirm undrafted free-agent signings for now. So there was no official confirmation of any undrafted free agent signing.

But the addition of Gordon makes sense for the Seahawks, who did not use any of their eight draft picks on a quarterback, keeping with a trend of not wanting to make a really heavy investment in a backup at a spot where they hope to never use one. Seattle has drafted only one QB since adding Wilson in 2012 — Alex McGough in the seventh round in 2018.

No QB other than Wilson has taken a snap in a game for Seattle since Austin Davis in 2017.

Geno Smith was Seattle’s backup quarterback last season but remains a free agent and is unsigned. There has been some thought Seattle could still re-sign Smith, and the Seahawks will undoubtedly have at least three quarterbacks on the roster when training camp begins.

Seattle ended the draft with 78 players on its roster. Teams can have up to 90 players on their offseason roster, so Seattle had room to sign 12 undrafted free agents.

But often there are more reported signings than the numbers might seem to allow as teams do some roster juggling and all contracts are signed.

Gordon was somewhat surprisingly left undrafted after finishing second in the nation last year with 5,580 yards and 47 touchdowns. The 49ers also apparently pursued Gordon, according to reports. He began his college career at City College of San Francisco before signing with WSU.

He served as a backup with the Cougars until the 2019 season, when he beat out Gage Gubrud to succeed Gardner Minshew as WSU’s starter.

Here is a list of other undrafted free agents who were reported or otherwise confirmed to have signed — or agreed to sign — with Seattle:

Wide receiver Aaron Fuller, Washington: Fuller’s signing with the Seahawks was confirmed by The Seattle Times’ Mike Vorel. Fuller caught 159 passes in his UW career with 13 touchdowns and likely fits best as a candidate to play in the slot for Seattle.

Defensive end/linebacker Eli Mencer, Albany: Mencer was reported to have gotten an $8,000 bonus to sign with Seattle by Mark Singelais of the Albany Times Union. Mencer is listed at 6-1, 229.

Running back Anthony Jones, Florida International: The 5-11, 215-pounder was reported to have signed by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones, who is the uncle of Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, was shot in the back in a drive-by shooting in 2018 but has recovered fully and rushed for 867 yards last season.

Safety Chris Miller, Baylor: Miller’s signing with Seattle was reported by Baylor’s Twitter account. Miller is listed at 6 feet, 191 pounds and was a second-team All-Big-12 pick last year.

Cornerback Gavin Heslop, Stony Brook: The school confirmed that he has signed with the Seahawks. He’s listed at 6-1, 200.

Cornerback Kemah Siverand, Oklahoma State: Siverand was confirmed by sources to have signed with Seattle. He began his career at Texas A&M.

Defensive tackle Marcus Webb, Troy State: Webb’s signing was confirmed by the school. He’s listed at 6-3, 279.

Defensive back Debione Renfro, Texas A&M: There were various reports that Renfro has signed with the Seahawks.

Wide receiver Seth Dawkins, Louisville: Dawkins is listed at 6-3, 218. SI.com reported that Dawkins had signed with Seattle.

Defensive tackle Josh Avery, Southeast Missouri State: Avery is listed at 6-3, 320, so he sounds like a backup nose-tackle candidate. Avery’s signing was reported by his school.

Tight end Tyler Mabry, Maryland: Yet another tight end as Mabry announced his own signing via Twitter.

Offensive lineman Tommy Champion, Mississippi State: The 6-5, 320-pounder played mostly guard at MSU. He announced his own signing via Twitter.

Running back Patrick Carr, Houston: Carr’s signing was reported by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Carr, a 5-10, 205-pounder, rushed for 380 yards on 67 carries last season.

The undrafted rookies would typically come to Seattle for a rookie mini-camp in the next week or two. But that minicamp will have to be conducted virtually this year.

Typically, teams bring in 30-40 other players on a tryout basis for that camp. But since there is no onfield work there are no tryout players signing, according to a league source.