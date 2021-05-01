The Seahawks didn’t stop adding to their roster when the 2021 NFL draft ended Saturday.

Instead, once it did, the Seahawks — and every other NFL team — began signing players who went undrafted. Such players are known as undrafted free agents and all sign standard three-year contracts that can come with bonuses and some guaranteed money.

After making just three picks in the draft, Seattle appeared to have room for up to 19 UDFAs to get to the usual NFL offseason maximum of 90. Last year, teams were limited to 80 once camps began as one of the league’s COVID-19 protocols, and it remains unclear exactly what the training camp roster size will be this season.

Here’s a running tally of the players known to have signed, most of which were reported by members of the NFL Network, the league’s official media arm:

WR Connor Wedington: Wedington tweeted that he has signed with Seattle, which marks a homecoming for the former Sumner High star who played at Stanford. He had 101 receptions for 976 yards and one TD for the Cardinal and also returned 25 kickoffs for 685 yards.

OL Greg Eiland, Mississippi State: Eiland, listed at 6-8, 329, was reported to have signed with the Seahawks. He started at left guard in 2020 but started at right tackle in 2019 and left tackle in 2018.

RB Josh Johnson, Louisiana Monroe: The 5-9, 208-pound Johnson rushed for 321 yards on 88 carries in 2020.

RB B.J. Emmons, Florida Atlantic: Emmons began his career at Alabama and was regarded by many as the top high school running back recruit in the country in 2016 by Rivals.com and ESPN.com. He’s listed at 6-foot, 220.

WR Cade Johnson, South Dakota State: Johnson is listed at 5-10, 180, and also handled kickoff returns and got his share of carries for the Jackrabbits.

OL Pier-Olivier Lestage, University of Montreal: Lestage’s signing was reported by 3downnation.com which listed him at 6-3, 305, and wrote “Lestage was named an All-Canadian following the 2019 U Sports season. He was an aggressive leader of the University of Montreal offensive line, which helped the Carabins win the Dunsmore Cup, the Quebec Conference title, and earn a spot in the Vanier Cup. Montreal used a physical ground game to pave the way to the Canadian university national championship.”

CB Bryan Mills, North Carolina Central: Mills, listed at 6-1, 174, is from Palmdale, California, also the hometown of former Seahawk DeShawn Shead, who is now defensive assistant/defensive backs with the Seahawks. NFL.com projected him as a fourth- or fifth-round pick, stating: “Mills’ size, length and toughness make him an intriguing draft prospect but he’s much more of a ‘potential’ prospect than a projectable one.”

LB Jon Rhattigan, Army: Rhattigan is listed at 6-1, 245, and made 78 tackles last season. Wrote the DraftNetwork: “Coming on late for Army, Rhattigan spent his first two seasons as a backup. Eventually getting his chance to start during his third year with the team, he went on to have a breakout season. A key piece of one of the best statistical defenses in the country, he’s an active second-level defender that can satisfy many roles. Like the earlier parts of his career, he projects to be a core special teams player with the potential down the line to possibly add depth at SAM linebacker.”

OL Jake Cuhan, Cal: Cuhan’s signing was reported by his agency. It was reported Saturday that Cuhan went undrafted due to a heart issue. He is listed at 6-6, 330, and started 40 games at right tackle for Cal.

OL Jared Hocker, Texas A&M: A&M reported Hocker’s signing. He is listed at 6-6, 327, and was a regular stater at both guard spots in his college career. Wrote NFL.com: “… He could start off as a backup but has the size and power to make it as a starting guard in time.”

WR Tamorrion Terry, Florida State: Terry tweeted his signing. He is listed at 6-3, 203, and had 118 catches for 2,224 yards and 18 touchdowns in his FSU career. He is reported to have had surgery on both knees, which might be why he went undrafted despite generally being expected to.

This post will be updated.