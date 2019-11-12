Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett “should be OK” after his visit to Stanford Hospital late Monday night because of severe swelling in his leg.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided a general update on Lockett’s injury during his Tuesday morning radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported shortly after that Lockett did not require surgery.

“He should be OK,” Carroll said. “It shouldn’t be a big problem going forward. … There’s concern there could be some complications when you have something like that.”

After the Seahawks’ overtime victory at San Francisco, Carroll said there was concern about possible compartment syndrome in Lockett’s leg because of the swelling caused by a contusion in the receiver’s lower left leg.

Carroll did not provided details beyond that Tuesday, but he did sound optimistic that Lockett wouldn’t be out long-term.

Lockett has emerged not only as the Seahawks’ No. 1 receiver this season but one of the best in the NFL — with a career-high 62 catches for 793 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Tight end Luke Willson left Monday’s game with a hamstring injury, and Carroll also was encouraged that that injury wouldn’t be long-term either. Beyond that, the Seahawks came out relatively healthy heading into their bye week.