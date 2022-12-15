Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his right index finger and is expected to miss multiple weeks, coach Pete Carroll announced.

Carroll said Lockett’s stated goal is to return in two weeks, but the timeline isn’t entirely clear. The Seahawks medical staff was still evaluating treatment options with Lockett, and surgery is a definite possibility, Carroll added.

The injury happened in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, on a pass intended for Lockett.

“We’ve got to figure out what’s the right way to go,” Carroll said.

“I can’t even fathom that — I can’t fathom playing without Tyler. I got a chance to hang with him (in the locker room postgame) just to try express what it’s like to work with a guy like this for so long. He’s such an incredible player. He’s not in tremendous pain. He’s got a broken hand. There’s no reason to feel sorry for him. He’s such a magnificient football player and a member of a team and a community … that we’re going to miss the heck out of him.”

This story will update.