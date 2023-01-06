RENTON — The Seahawks listed receiver Tyler Lockett as questionable for Sunday’s win-or-else game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a shin injury.

But it’s more complicated, and more simple, than that.

Lockett said Friday not to worry much about the questionable designation, adding, “I should be good to go.”

Coach Pete Carroll reiterated that, saying Lockett “looked good” in Friday’s practice outside at the VMAC. “Had a good day of work.”

So considering Lockett’s history of durability — he has missed just three regular-season games in eight years — you can probably erase the questionable designation and pencil him into the lineup for a game Seattle must win to reach the playoffs.

As for the listing of a shin injury, though, Lockett explained that doesn’t quite cover it.

Instead, Lockett said he left in the second quarter of Sunday’s 23-6 victory over the Jets after being hit on the lower right leg, where he has a plate inserted as part of surgery to repair a broken fibula and tibia in 2016.

Lockett said he wasn’t sure how he got hit but added he felt pain when he stood up.

“I just got hit where my plate is in my leg,” he said. “So like if you have a contusion right there, then you can imagine anytime you get hit with a plate it hurt, but when you get a contusion on the plate it’s even worse. So I’ve just been working on it.”

Lockett didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday but was upgraded to limited Friday and said, “I’m not worried about it. If I step on the field I’m making sure I’m ready to go. No excuses.”

Lockett said the broken bone in his left hand suffered against the 49ers on Dec. 15 isn’t an issue. Lockett had surgery four days later to repair the hand and missed a Dec 24 game against Kansas City.

But he returned to the starting lineup for the Jets game and had two catches for 15 yards in the first half before suffering the hit on the leg.

Lockett said the hand “didn’t bother me.”

After sitting out the third quarter against the Jets he came back to play briefly in the fourth quarter without catching a pass before being pulled for good.

“When we knew we kind of had the game won, coach Carroll just kind of held me out so I didn’t do anything stupid,” Lockett said.

Carroll says Hamlin recovery a relief

Like every NFL team, the Seahawks this week watched closely the news on Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest in a game at Cincinnati on Monday night and was resuscitated on the field.

Hamlin has made significant recovery, and on Friday he reportedly had a breathing tube removed and was able to speak briefly with his teammates via FaceTime.

“Everybody’s carrying the burden of it, and you can see them feel relieved that, OK, it wasn’t as dire as it seemed and he had a chance to bounce back,” Carroll said.

Carroll added that he didn’t feel any Seahawks were hesitant about playing.

“I didn’t see a sign that somebody thought we shouldn’t even be playing or anything like that,” Carroll said. “They really want to be a part of it.”

Homer doubtful; Neal questionable

Seattle did not list any players as out for Sunday’s game, and running back Travis Homer is the only player listed as doubtful. Homer is dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

Aside from Lockett, the Seahawks listed four players as questionable: guard Phil Haynes (ankle), safety Ryan Neal (knee), guard Damien Lewis (ankle) and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (illness).

Carroll said Jefferson “will be all right.” He also indicated Haynes, who suffered the injury against the Jets, has a chance to play, saying it will be a game-time decision. Carroll said Lewis turned an ankle in practice this week but added that he thinks he’ll be OK to play.

Carroll sounded less optimistic about Neal, who has missed the past two games, saying “he’s making progress” but added that it would be “a big change” for him to play Sunday. So that seems to point to another start for Johnathan Abram at strong safety alongside Quandre Diggs.

Carroll said right tackle Abraham Lucas, who sat out the Jets game because of a knee injury, had a good week of practice. He was not given a game-status designation, indicating he will return.