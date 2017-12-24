A quick recap the Seahawks’ 21-12 win over Dallas:

Player of the game

Seattle cornerback Justin Coleman made the play in the second half that gave the Seahawks the lead for good. In the third quarter, after the Seahawks did nothing on their first possession of the second half, the Cowboys had a chance to take control, already leading 9-7. But Coleman intercepted a high pass by Dak Prescott and ran it back 30 yards for a touchdown. Coleman also had three tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed.

By the numbers

0 Number of touchdowns by the Cowboys, despite gaining 147 more yards than the Seahawks.

3 Number of turnovers for the Cowboys.

136 Number of yards for the Seahawks, their lowest total since 2013, and 13 fewer than last week’s 149, which was previously the lowest since 2013.

142 Number of penalty yards against the Seahawks. which was 6 more than they gained on offense.