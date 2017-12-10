Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles came into the game with much less fanfare than Seattle’s Russell Wilson, but it was the Jaguar quarterback who put up the better numbers and came away with the victory.

A quick recap of the Seahawks’ 30-24 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday:

Player of the game

Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles came into the game with much less fanfare than Seattle’s Russell Wilson, but it was the Jaguar quarterback who put up the better numbers and came away with the victory. Bortles completed 18 of 27 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns and had a passer rating of 123.7. Perhaps most important for Jacksonville, Borles did not commit a turnover.

By the numbers

0 Number of catches for tight end Jimmy Graham, who was targeted two times.

3 Number of interceptions for Wilson, only the second time since 2012 he has thrown the many in a game. He threw five interceptions last season vs. Green Bay.

5.9 Average yards per rushing attempt for the Seahawks, who had 141 rushing yards on 24 carries.

30 Number of points allowed by Seattle, the fourth time this season it has allowed at least 30 points.