Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles came into the game with much less fanfare than Seattle’s Russell Wilson, but it was the Jaguar quarterback who put up the better numbers and came away with the victory.
A quick recap of the Seahawks’ 30-24 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday:
Player of the game
Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles came into the game with much less fanfare than Seattle’s Russell Wilson, but it was the Jaguar quarterback who put up the better numbers and came away with the victory. Bortles completed 18 of 27 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns and had a passer rating of 123.7. Perhaps most important for Jacksonville, Borles did not commit a turnover.
By the numbers
Most Read Stories
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- The right really was coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
- Analysis: Why haven't the Seahawks placed Kam Chancellor on injured reserve yet?
0 Number of catches for tight end Jimmy Graham, who was targeted two times.
3 Number of interceptions for Wilson, only the second time since 2012 he has thrown the many in a game. He threw five interceptions last season vs. Green Bay.
5.9 Average yards per rushing attempt for the Seahawks, who had 141 rushing yards on 24 carries.
30 Number of points allowed by Seattle, the fourth time this season it has allowed at least 30 points.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.