Questions about C.J. Prosise and the offensive line in our latest Seahawks Twitter mailbag.

A bye week is a good time for a few Seahawks mailbags, so let’s get to it:

Do you think Prosise can take lead RB role given his success last year and lackluster performance of Lacy and Rawls? — Dave Stecklow (@dssteck) October 11, 2017

The big issues with C.J. Prosise are obviously health and durability and until he can stay on the field consistently it’s going to be hard to really project him having much more than a complementary role, specifically as the third-down/two-minute back. And given those health and durability issues I think the team feels the best use of Prosise remains that role, which doesn’t require as much between-the-tackles type of pounding runs and makes the most use of Prosise’s receiving skills.

Still, J.D. McKissic has shown he can contribute in a similar role and maybe that would open up an opportunity for the team to consider Prosise more as an every-down back. Seattle obviously used Prosise extensively on all downs in games last year against the Patriots and Eagles before he got hurt.

The emergence of Chris Carson, signing of Lacy and return of Rawls had Seattle desiring to use Prosise mostly in the third-down/two-minute role this season after the shoulder injury that cost him the end of last year. But injuries keep getting in the way this year, too.

Carroll, though, said Monday Prosise should be back for the game against the Giants on Oct. 22 and didn’t seem to rule out that Prosise could be thrown into the everydown mix.

“We are just going to keep working our guys and keep rolling with really worthy guys,” Carroll said. “We will just pound away and see what happens as the games go and everybody is ready to go. C.J. will be back the next time around and we will add him in too. We will see how it goes.

But again, considering Prosise has been available for just nine of 23 regular season and postseason games as a Seahawk it seems hard to know what to expect of him at the moment.

To be sure, the Seahawks need more production from Lacy and Rawls who have a combined 98 yards on 38 carries this season and 39 on 17 against the Rams Sunday.

Some of that is blocking. But by Pro Football Focus’ estimation, Carson had also simply been better creating yards on his own through the first three games of the season than Lacy and Rawls were Sunday. Wrote PFF: “Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls combined to average 1.47 yards after contact, a far cry from the 2.61 yards after contact Chris Carson averaged for the first four weeks of the season. The Seahawks as a team struggled especially up the middle, rushing for negative two yards on five carries between the guards.”

So I wouldn’t rule out that there’s an opportunity for Prosise if he can stay healthy enough to prove he can do it. But for now, that’s the first step.

with jokel out who is the starting 5 linemen for giants game? — Tyler (@Ckrawl) October 11, 2017

Luke Joeckel, who has started the first five games at left guard, was expected to have arthroscopic surgery on his knee on Thursday which would likely put him out for at least the Oct. 22 game against the Giants, if not longer.

The two most obvious choices to play left guard with Joeckel out are Mark Glowinski — who started every game at that spot last season — and rookie second-round pick Ethan Pocic, who has been listed as a backup at that spot the last few weeks (Jordan Roos is also listed as a backup there but he has ot been active for a game this season).

Glowinski probably makes more sense given his experience — he has 20 career starts while Pocic has yet to play a down on the offensive line (though he does have 41 special teams snaps).

But the Seahawks may well just throw that into competition early in the week of preparation for the Giants game and see what looks the best.

There’s no reason anything else on the line would change, so the rest would continue to be center Justin Britt, right guard Oday Aboushi, right tackle Germaine Ifedi and left tackle Rees Odhiambo.

The team confirmed that veteran free agent left tackle Branden Albert visited on Monday. But he left without a contract and was expected to next visit the Giants.

Even if Albert signed it’d seem a long shot that he’d step right into a starting role since he hasn’t done anything football related all year — not only did he retire when training camp started he had also skipped almost all of Jacksonville’s off-season training program.

It’s thought the Seahawks were more impressed with Albert’s conditioning then they had thought they might be given his recent lack of activity. But obviously not enough to either make him a deal or make him one he couldn’t turn down — it’s hard to fathom that Seattle would have offered more than a one-year contract at the minimum for the rest of the season. Albert turns 33 next month so he’d hardly be a part of the team’s long-term future.

It’s possible the visit with Albert was A, the proverbial kicking of the tires — it’s worth remembering all teams try out players every week; and B, something set up the previous week when the Seahawks might have still been unsure what was going on with Odhiambo, who suffered a chest injury against the Colts that required an overnight hospital stay. Odhiambo made it through the Rams game fine and with the team now having a bye that injury should a non-issue by the time of the Giants game.

There are also rumors of Seattle being a team that would be interest in Houston holdout left tackle Duane Brown. But given his $9 million plus salary and what would be high demands from the Texans (if not a first-round pick, at least something close to it) it’s hard to see how realistic that would be. Certainly, you’d figure the Texans would wait until close to the Oct. 31 trade deadline to make a deal unless someone really blew them away early on.

So for now, expect the same line as the last game but with either Glowinski or Pocic at left guard.