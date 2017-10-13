Questions about Branden Albert and the running back situation in our latest mailbag.

Time to get to another set of questions. …

What happened with branden albert? Was it money or does he just not have it anymore? — an thai (@dawgfan4eva) October 11, 2017

A: Actually, I don’t know if we can say “what happened” with Albert just yet as I’m not sure the story is over. While there was a report from the NFL Network that Albert was leaving Seattle without a contract and would next visit the Giants it doesn’t appear as if he has left Seattle and taken that trip yet.

A source told the Seattle Times on Friday that Albert was still in town, with a source also saying the Seahawks were impressed with Albert’s workout, especially considering he hasn’t really done anything football related since last season (he did not take part in a training camp and skipped almost all of Jacksonville’s offseason program). And it was reported Friday by ESPN’s Field Yates that while the Giants had had three offensive linemen in for visits, none were Albert.

It was unclear if Albert was hanging around because a signing is imminent or there is at least increased from the Seahawks or what. One thing to keep in mind is that with the bye week there isn’t necessarily a rush to make a signing, particularly with Seattle obviously having to take someone off the 53-man roster if they were to sign Albert (players don’t get paid for the bye week, anyway).

The Seahawks don’t practice again until Monday afternoon so if they were to make a change to the roster it would likely happen by then, but wouldn’t necessarily need to happen any earlier than Monday.

At this point it’s hard to imagine Albert — who turns 33 next month — being able to get or demand much more than a one-year deal for the minimum, or right above it. And Seattle doesn’t have much salary cap room anyway — officially, about $1.9 million, less than all but three other teams (and it’s not as if they’d want to use it all up now given needing to keep some flexibility for whatever might occur down the road).

Seattle could have increased interest in Albert depending on how Luke Joeckel’s surgery goes —it was expected to happen on Thursday. While the two don’t play the same specific position — Albert has been solely a left tackle — Seattle might just want to add a veteran to add to mix to make up for the loss of Joeckel depending on how long he’d be gone. And maybe Seattle also would just want someone to push or as insurance for left tackle Rees Odhiambo.

While Albert has a hefty track record — two Pro Bowls, one as recently as 2015, and 188 career starts — the fact that he hasn’t done much football wise since last season means initial expectations probably should be somewhat muted. He’d figure to need a little time to get back into playing shape, not to mention learning Seattle’s system.

So there’s obviously a few things for each side to consider — who knows if Albert might think there’s teams out there willing to offer more as the trade deadline approaches.

For now, it appears a story that still has a few more chapters to write.

Think they kick the tires on some running backs? — AJ Da Juiceman (@ASAP_ACE) October 11, 2017

A: Probably not. I don’t really know who would be readily available out there who’d they think are better than what they have (again, Seattle has little cap room).

They could just decide to try to use J.D. McKissic more, though I still think the team feels he’s best-used sparingly on early downs and more as a third-down/two-minute.

Same with C.J. Prosise — once he gets healthy he could get thrown more into the early-down back mix though his best use may be mostly in the third-down/two-minute role.

Also, a name to remember is that of Mike Davis, who was with Seattle throughout training camp — he was actually the leading rusher in the preseason with 106 yards on 24 carries — and remains on the practice squad.

I think if Seattle wanted to add a tailback to the mix they’d look to him first.

Davis has a little NFL experience, playing in 14 games with the 49ers in the 2015-16 seasons with 108 yards on 54 carries. He also showed a decent ability as a receiver in the preseason with five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The running game undoubtedly remains a huge work in process and maybe the biggest question mark about this team (though it might seem surprising that Seattle is 15th in rushing yards per game at 109.2 and 17th in yards per carry at 4.0 — it has no doubt felt like even less than that most of the time through the first five games, with the 194 yard effort against the Colts helping greatly.)

Seattle’s next game is against a New York Giants team that enters the weekend 29th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game at 139.0. I think for now the Seahawks will let it ride with what they have in the backfield and see what happens while continuing to monitor what is out there, but without the ability to likely do a whole lot because of the cap situation.