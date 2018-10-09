The rest of the team appears healthy heading into the game in London.

While the Seahawks practiced on Tuesday in changing up their schedule just a bit for Sunday’s game in London against the Raiders, they won’t have to release an official injury report until Wednesday.

But there doesn’t appear to be much drama for Seattle this week in terms of the team’s health.

Coach Pete Carroll on Tuesday said linebacker K.J. Wright and defensive end Rasheem Green won’t play against the Raiders. But the rest of the roster appears as if it will be available.

For Wright, it will be a sixth straight game he has missed after having arthroscopic knee surgery the week before the season began. Green will miss a third straight game with an ankle sprain.

“Rasheem is still a couple of weeks away,” Carroll said. “K.J. is running hard this week, he’ll run all throughout the week. It’s going to be too much to ask of him to get him back this game. I think we got to make sure and take care of him and get him strong and confident. With the break coming up, why would we go early now. I think we just need to maximize his opportunity to be at full strength, really recovered and confident. I think that’s the best way to do it.”

Wright has been replaced by a handful of players, with the Seahawks last week essentially using Barkevious Mingo at weakside linebacker, using only Mingo and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner as linebackers for all but four plays against the Rams, with Seattle going with a nickel package for almost the entire game.

The Seahawks could stick with that scheme for another week or possibly go back to using Austin Calitro at weakside linebacker. Calitro played a few snaps of WLB when Seattle went with a base defense against the Rams.

Otherwise, the Seahawks appear healthy with Carroll having earlier said there were no new injuries against the Rams and nothing apparent Tuesday — Frank Clark, who missed practice all last week due to food poisoning but then played against the Rams was back in the locker room on Tuesday.

Seattle made one personnel move Tuesday, signing tight end Tyrone Swoopes to the practice squad, releasing Marcus Lucas in the process.

Swoopes spent all of last season with the Seahawks, mostly on the practice squad before being activated to the 53-man roster for the final game. He was then waived in the cutdown to 53 and had not been on a roster the last month.

Seattle has depth needs at tight end with just two on the active roster — Nick Vannett and Darrell Daniels — with Ed Dickson eligible to come off the Non-Football Injury list after the Raiders game.