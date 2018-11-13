Sitting out Tuesday may make it difficult for Wright to play Thursday against the Packers.

Seattle’s injury situation with two days to go until a Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field is shaping up as pretty promising — with one exception

Among those listed as full participants on Tuesday was the trio of players who had been questionable last week — tailback Chris Carson, offensive lineman D.J. Fluker and safety Bradley McDougald. That each participated fully Tuesday has all three appearing on track to play against the Packers, as coach Pete Carroll had indicated would be the case on Monday.

The lone player listed as not participating is starting weakside linebacker K.J. Wright, who continues to battle soreness in his knee following surgery in August and then sitting out six games before returning. Wright was unable to finish Sunday’s game against the Rams, his third game back since the surgery.

At this point, that leaves him likely to be listed as at least questionable, if not doubtful or out, when the Seahawks have to make a status declaration on Wednesday.

Also unclear is who plays the weakside spot if Wright is out. Seattle mostly just stayed in a nickel defense and had Bobby Wagner and Barkevious Mingo as the two linebackers once Wright departed on Sunday, and the Seahawks could again go with that alignment. Or they could use Austin Calitro. Shaquem Griffin is also a weakside linebacker, starting at that spot in the opener against Denver. But he has not been used there since that game and Seattle seems likely to go with other options.

Seattle will be without the suspended Mychal Kendricks for three more games. But he will be eligible to return for the Minnesota game on Dec. 10, giving the Seahawks another option at that time if Wright continues to be slowed.

Carson and Fluker each sat out against the Rams while McDougald was sidelined for a while in the second half but returned after Delano Hill suffered a quad injury, that has him listed as limited on Tuesday.

McDougald said Tuesday he is improving and will play against the Packers.

“I feel good,” McDougald said. “I definitely don’t have any more talks of injury. I’ve been full-speed at practice. It’s a short week but we did a great job recovering, been rehabbing hard, and I’ll be ready to go.”

McDougald also clarified that the knee has actually been bothering him all season.

“It started at the beginning of the season but it’s something that we were able to keep under wraps for long enough,” he said. “Like I said, we’ve been rehabbing and training and getting back right and fighting and I think we got it back to a comfortable position.”

Also of note for Seattle is that cornerback and special teams standout Neiko Thorpe was upgraded to limited. He has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and Carroll said last week he might need another week or two. But Thorpe appears to be making some progress.

The Packers traveled to Seattle following their Tuesday practice in Green Bay and declared that four players would not make the trip, including former Husky Kevin King, a second-year cornerback who continues to deal with a hamstring injury. The other three to not make the trip are linebacker Nick Perry, receiver Randall Cobb and safety Kentrell Brice.