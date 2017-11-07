Earl Thomas and Eddie Lacy were among Seahawks again listed as unable to participate in practice Tuesday.

The Seahawks’ injury report decreased a bit on Tuesday — just nine players were listed as not participating compared to 13 from Monday.

As they are all week with a game coming up Thursday, the Seahawks didn’t hold an actual practice on Tuesday, instead conducting a walk-through, and the injury report is an approximation of how players would have been able to participate in an actual practice.

Those listed as out on Tuesday were: LB D.J. Alexander (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), G Luke Joeckel (knee), RB Eddie Lacy (groin), T Rees Odhiambo (finger), WR Paul Richardson (groin), CB Richard Sherman (achilles), DE Marcus Smith (concussion) and S Earl Thomas (hamstring)

Lacy appears unlikely to play with offensive coaches saying after practice Tuesday that Thomas Rawls will start at tailback against the Cardinals and that C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic figure to be the backups.

That Thomas is still judged as out would also indicate that he may miss a second straight game with a hamstring issue and again be replaced by Bradley McDougald.

Players such as Graham and Sherman are likely just judged as getting rest days. Joeckel remains out after recently having knee surgery and Alexander and Smith may also be trending toward being out against Arizona with injuries suffered Sunday against Washington.

Unclear is Richardson, who was not listed on the practice report in any manner on Monday. So that may be one to watch.

Players who have been on the report earlier in the week but were listed Tuesday as full participants were: G Oday Aboushi (shoulder), DE Michael Bennett (heel), T Germain Ifedi (finger), CB Jeremy Lane (thigh), WR Tyler Lockett (shoulder), RB C.J. Prosise (ankle), DT Sheldon Richardson (oblique).

That likely means Lane and Sheldon Richardson will be available after sitting out last week.

That also would appear to mean to expect Prosise to indeed be available to play.